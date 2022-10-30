I wonder what the world record is for starting and falling off the diet train.
At this very moment I'm on, but the candy corn is calling my name. I’ve tried all kinds of tactics to persuade myself to be in control of what I’m eating, which includes telling myself it’s not healthy to be overweight and scaring the weight off by sneaking a peek in the mirror before getting in the shower.
I've blamed the shrinkage of clothes on the dryer far too long. Besides, no one's buying that lame excuse. It's been four decades since I've had a kid, so blaming it on the baby fat isn't even a good excuse anymore.
As I pull out the winter clothes, the part of me resisting counting calories chuckles at the other half who wants to lose weight. With my supply of oversized sweatshirts, I could hide the evidence overeating has done to this middle-aged body, so I could possibly get by with it over the winter months. It's a lot more fun to “eat, drink and be merry,” but I really don't want to buy another size up in clothes.
Today my sister and I joined a gym. We didn’t work out, we just joined. Too bad that in itself couldn’t be enough to kick the body into gear to lose some pounds. We decided to take it one day at a time so tomorrow we’re going to work out — that is, if it isn’t raining or too cold. Oh, and we’re going to track calories, and no cheating!
Who knew two chocolate chip cookies would be 200 calories? Do I really want her to know how many I am capable of eating in one sitting? If carrot sticks dipped in chocolate would taste like a chocolate chip cookie, they could be my new favorite snack. But they don’t.
Trying to stay under the calorie limit each day isn’t easy. It's a real eye opener when you start checking out the calories of everything that tastes good. If you start cutting out the sugar and starch, there’s not much left to choose from. Sure, I could eat veggies and fruit all day, but then I’d produce enough gas to fill up a helium tank.
If I were to be totally honest, in the back of my mind, I'm calculating how much weight I could lose before Thanksgiving, just to gain it back over the holidays.
Happy Halloween, and if you figure out the trick to getting your jeans zipped up after all the treats, please let me know.
