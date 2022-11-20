When I woke up this morning and hobbled into the bathroom, my body mumbled, "You're old," while my mind said, “I don’t want to be.”
If I eat right, exercise and lose weight, I could be good to go for another couple decades. Or I could eat chocolate chip cookies, click my heels three times and wish on a falling star.
Sixty-two years ago, my parents were trying to get over the shock they were having another baby. Rumor has it, after a romantic Valentine's Day, cupid's arrow threw caution to the wind and nine months later they began another chapter with an infant. With three kids at ages 8, 10 and 12, they had long said goodbye to the days of babyhood.
With three older siblings, I grew up being spoiled and tried my best to be an absolute terror to my brothers and especially to my sister. One of my favorite pastimes, when she turned 16, was to persuade Mom I should tag along on her dates. I'll never forget her “death stares” from the front seat looking like a crazed animal with cat glasses and a bouffant hairdo.
Eventually she got even when she flung my favorite go-go boot across the hardwood floor. She was grounded after I dramatized my injury into a concussion, milking it for three days, and renewed my claim as baby of the family.
When my sister retired, she discovered work was still on the agenda. Having her in our office has helped the workload but also provides me with the opportunity to talk with her more often.
Several times during the day, in passing, we exchange what is ailing us for the day. At least the aches and pains rotate, and the same thing doesn't hurt all the time. It's random, from a wrist to a toe, and without rhyme or reason, some malfunction is happening to our bodies.
The one thing I swore I'd never do has finally happened. I’ve joined the group of having conversations revolving around aches, pains and the weather. I'm not knocking it, as the pros outweigh the cons of aging, and they're called grandchildren.
The amount of time between visits to the hair doctor is getting shorter; the grays are coming in faster as they proudly stick up all crooked and coarse like they own the place. It's a losing battle but I refuse to give up. Don't even get me started on the age spots, or the hundreds of products that claim to make them disappear.
Everyone had ideas on how to celebrate my big day, but I’ve chosen to sit in a duck blind with my man for the opening day of the season, as a spectator only. My sister gave me a manicure set. Either she thinks my nails look bad or I need something to do while waiting for ducks.
Quack, quack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.