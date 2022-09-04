The last thing you should ever do if something odd is happening with your body is ask the internet what the problem could be.
Within 10 minutes of Googling “why do I keep breaking out in hives,” I had myself convinced I was suffering from some rare disease.
Hives is one of the body's reactions to something it doesn’t like. Stress, foods, pollutants — it’s hard to pinpoint the cause. It’s happened five times over the past month, at different times of the day. One minute I’m just fine, and the next I look like I’ve rolled in a patch of poison ivy. I’ve blamed it on everything from stress to strawberries, but it’s really not adding up to any one thing.
Sure, I could go to the doctor and say I’m breaking out in hives and don’t know why. What are they doing to do about it? Send me for tests, which cause stress and could cause another breakout? I could cut out certain foods, but for goodness' sake, we’ve been eating the same dang thing week after week, and so now my body decides it can no longer tolerate it? That doesn’t make much sense.
We never eat out so it’s not like I’ve been exposed to something new I can’t handle. We are the standard, over-the-hill grandparents — our routine doesn’t waver. Nothing new in the washing world — same detergent, soap, deodorant. We are creatures of habit, and we like it that way.
Knock on wood — it only happens on my body and has never been on my face. It starts on my arms and works its way down. Just 20 minutes and I’m covered in blotchy red welts that itch like crazy. I’ve turned to Benadryl, which makes it all go away, but then I have to take a nap.
Breaking out in hives was not in the AARP magazine I now subscribe to as far as what to expect when you’re over 60.
I’m now carrying Benadryl in my purse, paranoid it’s going to happen while I’m out of the house. Can you imagine having a conversation with someone and their arms and legs begin to turn into enormous red welts? I’d have to say, “Excuse me while I pop a couple of Benadryl; apparently my body doesn’t like me at the moment.”
As I read more about hives while I was in full breakout mode, it said to go to the nearest emergency room should I start wheezing or have shortness of breath. My chest began to tighten. "Oh my gosh," I said to myself, "I must be having anaphylaxis," a life-threatening condition that can lead to death.
Thank goodness my hubs is a straight shooter. When I showed him the hives for the fourth time and said I was having problems breathing, he said, “No, you aren’t. Take your Benadryl. It will be over soon.”
Fine, OK, whatever. You’re not having to deal with welts all over yourself.
I’m really hoping it’s not chocolate. I really love having a chocolate chip cookie after a stressful day.
