I’ve been looking for stress relief in all the wrong places.
From buying lavender tablets for the shower to magnesium calming chewables, I’m trying to steady the ship, but nothing seems to be working.
Even though my sister says I’ve always been a nervous Nellie, I don’t feel as though I am. Maybe I’ve finally reached the end of my theory of “fake it till you make it,” and I can’t pretend being positive any longer. The world seems to get crazier every day, and it’s hard not to get sucked into the media craze, especially when it involves someone killing third and fourth graders for no reason.
My grandsons are going into fourth grade, and my mind won’t stop seeing them in this awful scenario of being slaughtered in the one place they should feel safe. Since this horrific event, two more mass shootings have occurred. Is it finally here? Are people going crazy and turning into zombies? Are we at the end times? If it’s my time to go, I’m ready, but are my kids and grandkids?
A person can only worry so much, and then it becomes an obsession. I may be there. I wish I could ask my parents if they were in this same frame of mind when the Vietnam War was going on, protests were breaking out across the country and drug-taking hippies roamed the streets. What mindset were my grandparents in when Pearl Harbor was bombed or when the news came of the awful things Hitler was doing? Did they think the same? Did they lay awake at night and wonder what would become of their family?
I finally turned off all the electronics in the house so all I could hear was the box fan the dog thinks he needs when it’s over 60 degrees outside. The noise of the fan was instantly comforting. It reminded me of my childhood, when there wasn’t an air conditioner and the fans were the only thing I could hear at night while I was safely tucked in bed.
After a couple of days without any background noise from the TV or radio, I noticed my guy wasn’t asking to turn it on but was also enjoying the quiet time.
Instead of lulling myself to sleep listening to talk radio or music, I opened the window. The tree frogs and crickets were louder than I remembered, and the wind coming across my face was better than any calming technique I’d been buying.
Slowly introducing some background noise into my anxiety-ridden overload of a brain, I tuned into the hog reports. It’s information farmers need and rely on, but it ranks right up there with golf announcers as far as being a relaxant.
I’ve planned some daily adventures nearby with the grands this summer. Their never-ending supply of being happy is contagious, and I need a dose of it more often than their parents realize.
I want to look on the bright side, but I can’t see that far. Going to the grocery store and the gas pump are a downer. People are steadily becoming more frustrated and hostile as their money runs out before their needs are met.
Fans. I need more fans, one for every room. Hopefully, they’re on sale.
