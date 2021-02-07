It has been a year since we learned what it means to live during a pandemic. I still don’t understand how it happened or why, but most importantly no one knows when it will end.
If people are now getting their second round of vaccines, does that mean in the next weeks and months that the cases of COVID-19 will decrease? Then why are they telling us to wear more than one mask? I have a hard enough time breathing through one, let alone two.
Why can’t the information that determines our daily routines be consistent? Wear a mask or not .... wear two ... maybe three ... go to public places with a mask ... don’t go anywhere and wonder if you should go ... have family over and worry if they have COVID-19 ... don’t have family over and be depressed.
What the heck is happening? When will this be over? When is it my turn to get the dang vaccine? I have a stuffy nose — do I have COVID-19? Should I get a test?
Luckily I have a dog for a co-worker that insists I go on a walk every hour and a half. My mind was racing about all of the above questions when I heard the train coming. Nothing unusual, the train comes nearly every hour, except this time, when I was about to have an anxiety attack over everything I don’t know, the train didn’t blow its one long signal. It blew the symbolic knock everyone is familiar with. The knock that signals, “It’s just me, let me in.”
I’ve heard the train whistle a thousand times before and can’t remember it ever being anything but a warning to those sitting at the crossing, telling them not to be the wise guy, with the long threatening blows.
That’s when it happened. While concentrating on the different train whistle, I stepped in a mole tunnel — I despise these rodents — and fell to the ground. It was a hard fall, and it took me a few minutes to get a grip on the fact it was freezing outside and that not only were my hands covered in frozen mud, I peed my pants. Yep, I said it. I peed my pants. That’s what happens when you’re over the hill and you fall to the hard ground.
There was no one to be humiliated in front of except the dog. Because I had twisted my ankle on the way down, I limped to the house, with the dog in tow. I broke down and cried. For having to be in a pandemic. For watching my granddaughters perform their dance recital in masks. For not being able to get rid of the moles and because I’m tired of worrying.
I don’t know what 2021 will bring and whether anything will be normal again. All I could do was change my clothes, give the dog a treat and get back to the grind.
Maybe the train whistle was the knock I needed.
Luke 11:9 says, "And I tell you, ask, and it will be given to you; seek, and you will find; knock, and it will be opened to you."
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri who writes a weekly column about home, family relationships and keeping positive during challenging times.
