When the first Apple computer was introduced at the newspaper I worked for, we thought it was a ridiculous idea. We were still putting the paper together with a cut-and-paste method and didn’t believe a computer program could do it better. If you can get past the learning curve, change really can be good.
I had no idea I wanted or needed a voice command on my phone until I started using it. I’ve spent quality time pushing the button to ask Siri stupid questions like, "Why is the grass green? Do birds sleep during the day? What's the longest time a woman has ever had to endure a hot flash?" It’s like having an entire set of the Encyclopedia Britannica in my pocket.
Siri tells me when to do a U-turn when I'm heading in the wrong direction and will repeat the directions several times in my lingo: "Turn right now. You missed your turn. Please do a U-turn to get back on route." Once I get to my destination, all I have to say is, “Siri, take me home,” which has saved me tons of time not driving around in circles. She may very well be my new best friend.
I had successfully learned how to use the Apple iWatch, which has been helpful in locating my iPhone when I misplace it at least a half-dozen times a day. The watch also counts my steps and reminds me daily how I don’t have enough activity in my life. Now I’ve misplaced the watch, and the phone doesn’t know where it is, so at least I won’t have to worry about it telling me it’s time to stand up.
I asked Siri if she thought I needed more exercise. Her answer was, "I can't say." Maybe she's not my best friend after all.
My son-in-law is always the first to get the latest and greatest technology app and/or gadget to make life easier. When I first saw his Roomba robot going from room to room, systematically vacuuming, I laughed. It would glide across the floor until it bumped into a piece of furniture, then turn and go back the other way. There’s no way this thing could ever replace a human pushing a vacuum, I thought, until I snatched it up when he tired of the robot thinking it was falling off a cliff every time it ran across a floor rug.
With a 100-pound Lab shedding more hair than I can grow in a lifetime, the Roomba is getting the job done, and I don’t have to do a thing but watch it go back and forth. I must say, life is beginning to look a lot like "The Jetsons," so I named it Rosie.
When the tech gurus invent a robot that spits out chocolate chip cookies, on a moment’s notice, I’ll be the first in line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.