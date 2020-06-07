Sandy Turner: Self-isolation made me do it

I tripled my normal tip. I cringed when my feet came out of the water, and I see them every day.
I get my pedicures done by a very friendly bunch who make up for their lack of English with excellent customer service. When the pandemic started in early March, I was months overdue. I can’t be certain, but when she lifted my winter-worn, overgrown mess out of the water, with a sweet smile on her face, I think she said, “Bad feet,” because her co-workers giggled.
Next came the hair. My roots had given into being totally gray, and the word “hag” came to mind every time I passed by a mirror. All I can say is thank goodness the salons could open back up. Even though wearing a mask isn’t one of my favorite things to do, at least I can take my shoes off now without anxiety. I’m so glad to be rid of the gray hairs that never want to play nice with the rest of the team.
I anxiously await for warmer weather only to dread pulling out summer clothes. A transformation takes place underneath those layers of long-sleeved shirts, sweaters and coats that scares me into a craving for anything covered with chocolate. This time I added to the fat count with two months of worrying about COVID-19 while eating everything in sight. As the fight with the virus seemed to be getting near the end, I decided to start my diet and get this stress eating under control. Then the riots started. I made a double batch of chocolate chip cookies.
Trying to avoid looking at anything from the neck down, I moved onto the eyebrows. Either way you go, waxing or plucking, it's a painful and slow process. I’ve tried waxing, but there can be problems if you don't get the wax and strip of paper exactly where they need to be. After a waxing frenzy last year and a portion of my upper lip was waxed off, I turned them in for tweezers.
Because I'm denying the fact I need bifocals, it's difficult to get close enough to the mirror to get the brows in line, so I turned for help. I approached my daughter first. It's not like I was asking her to pluck hairs out of my ears or nose, but she was a no-go. My niece finally took on the task, and we set out with a pair of tweezers, a light and a box of Kleenex. It was physically impossible for me not to sneeze or blow my nose 20 times as I wondered if this was used as a form of punishment in some faraway country.
After not seeing my sister for two months, she came for a short visit on the front porch. I can always count on her to notice any imperfections, and she didn’t fail me this time either. Trying to brush a hair off my face, we realized it was still connected. It had to be at least 2 inches long and coming straight out of my cheek.
I knew I should have worn my mask.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri who writes a weekly column about home, family relationships and keeping positive during challenging times.
