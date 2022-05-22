I had high hopes for 2022. If the last four months are any indication of what’s to come, this year isn’t going to be any better.
Dr. Anthony Fauci announced the pandemic is over, and now it seems everyone has COVID-19 again. The war in Ukraine is escalating, yet everyone seems to be unfazed by it. The last two years have proved to be so stressful that everyone is either on anxiety meds or have isolated themselves for so long they’ve now become comfortable with being alone.
Neighbors no longer know each other, nor do they have the time or energy to engage in conversations over the fence or at the mailbox. Technology has replaced the need for face-to-face interaction. Online shopping and Uber Eats has become the new norm, so folks never have to leave their homes. We’ve become so paranoid that even if a neighbor did bring over homemade cookies, they would probably end up in the trash.
I try to write to the grandkids in a journal every month, if I remember. While looking at the entries, I realized before the pandemic began I was happily penning notes to them about our lives. The last two years are pretty dang gloomy with missed birthday parties because someone was exposed to COVID-19 or the need for them to have to wear face masks to school. Thankfully, the grandkids don’t seem too worried about it, but time will tell what this generation of COVID-19 kids bring to the table when they’re adults.
What kind of a country are we building for the next generation? From mass shootings to infectious diseases, we can’t seem to get a grip on what normal life is or should be. It’s just disheartening. I want my grandkids to have what I had as a kid. The only thing we worried about was getting back home before the streetlights came on. The boogeyman wasn’t real, although I believe he/she has come alive and isn’t hiding under the bed or in the closet.
I’m typically not a “Debbie downer,” but it’s really starting to get to me. Some 18-year-old kid drove 200 miles to a grocery store to shoot random people? If that’s not classified as people going crazy, I don’t know what is. I don’t want my grandkids growing up in a world that is so unpredictable that they can’t feel safe going outside their own home.
I wish my grandma had written down her thoughts for me to read as an adult. Maybe when we were little she thought the same thing. Perhaps she too believed everyone had gone crazy during other times of unrest in this country. Maybe everything seems escalated because of the pandemic.
Watching the grands play soccer, T-ball and baseball, I felt better about their world. Even though these times aren’t normal in my eyes, it is for them. They’re happy, and the words COVID-19 and shutdown don’t get the same reaction from them as they do from me.
This weekend, I’m going to write in their journals on how life was when I was a kid. When they read it as adults, I’m sure it will seem like I was the one living in crazy times.
