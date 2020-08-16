I left the hairdresser feeling good mentally, mostly because my appointments also serve as two-hour counseling sessions.
A woman's hair is a telltale sign of what kind of day she’s having. It can make or break a good conversation and cause men to question their sanity. I continued to ask the hubby for his opinion, knowing full well he’s only going to say what he thinks I want to hear. Trying to figure out which answer will let him off the hook is the problem. It’s a no-win situation for the guy.
I’ve been growing my hair long for quite some time, but because of the menopausal spontaneous combustion at my neckline every hour or so, it's been pulled up into a ponytail or messy bun most of the time. I needed something to change, and it was either a new ’do or new body, and after making a double batch of peanut butter oatmeal cookies, it obviously had to be the hair.
When I asked, “Do you think I need my hair cut/colored/permed?” he knew he couldn't be honest and answer with a simple yes, as I’ll immediately take offense he’s implying my hair doesn’t look good anymore.
On the other hand, if he says no, he will be accused of not noticing my hair is in shambles, and if he says, “I don’t know,” he’ll be charged with not caring.
The questioning process wasn’t needed to make this life-altering decision to cut my hair, but it was enjoyable to watch him search for the right answer. OK, probably not life-altering but definitely a change. I think the reason we ask the men in our lives for their opinion is because if we ask another woman we might get the truth.
I came home with short hair and bangs. I’m fairly certain he’d been practicing what to say when I walked in.
“I think that’s the best haircut you’ve ever had.”
And instead of being polite and thanking him, I replied, “So what are you saying? You didn’t like the last one?”
I couldn’t help myself. I’m blaming everything on the pandemic — the weight gain, the haircut and my attitude.
I know the hair lady was trying to make me look sassy, but parts of the bangs were hanging over my eye, which doesn’t go well with reading glasses.
Thinking he would deny the challenge, I asked him to give the bangs a trim. He came back with his shaver. When it was all said and done, I thanked him and said, “Now this is the best haircut I’ve ever had.”
It’s a good thing my hair grows fast.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri who writes a weekly column about home, family relationships and keeping positive during challenging times.
