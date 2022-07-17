Being fashionable has never been my strong suit. Buying clothes is low on the priority list.
This trait was definitely not passed on, as Dad was a well-dressed man, with polyester pants, belt and neatly tucked-in shirt. I would guarantee that being in the construction business his whole life, he was the best-dressed person walking around the work site.
It wasn’t unusual for him to take two showers a day, with his hair perfectly cut and shaped, with a little help from some VO5. He was a good-looking man, even when he was covered in asphalt dust.
When I’d help Dad get dressed for the day, he’d labor over trying to get his belt through the loops, or spend 15 minutes trying to figure out how to zip up or down his pants. Putting on his shoes and belt caused him the most irritation, and it wasn’t unusual to find him pacing the front room with those items in his hands and not remember why he was carrying them.
Eventually his shoes began disappearing, and I think it was his way of getting rid of what he couldn’t handle. We made several trips to buy him new ones as he insisted on wearing tennis shoes, even though he couldn’t remember how to tie them. We eventually compromised on Velcro instead of shoe strings.
I bought him polyester pants with an elastic waist, but because they were women’s and didn’t fit quite right, he was uncomfortable. Since he’d forget he hated the new polyester pants by the time I’d have them returned, he eventually cut the legs off and presented me with new shorts I could wear for the summer months.
We finally settled on lightweight pajama bottoms in the summer and jogging pants and sweatshirts in the winter. At least it made the bathroom trips less complicated, and he didn’t have to worry about how to wear a belt.
There were several mishaps with his VO5, as he’d pick up the toothpaste instead and come out with a headful of Crest — which, by the way, makes hair stiff, not slick.
Once he moved into a nursing home, it was difficult to see him ungroomed with his sweatshirt stained from food drippings, hair no longer slicked back and food between his teeth. I’d get him cleaned up, just to find him the same way four hours later. I admire those who work in nursing homes, as I don’t believe I could handle the endless job of taking care of adults who have reverted back to being toddlers.
One day, when I came to visit, the staff said Dad had been in his room for a long time. When he came out, he had taken two pairs of support socks and strung them around his waist and tied them nicely in the front. This is how you know his mind was still in engineer mode: finding a solution to the problem that his jogging pants had gotten too big, as he no longer wanted to eat.
I remember asking him one time if there was anything he couldn’t fix, repair or replace with duct tape or clothespins. I will never forget his response.
“You can never replace a daughter.”
