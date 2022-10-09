It’s a duty most of us don’t want to be called to do, although we should feel privileged to be asked.
Jury duty isn’t one of those things people get excited about when the slip of paper arrives in their mailbox. They’ve even tried to jazz it up a bit with red, white and blue ink. Makes it seem a bit jollier when asking for a day to be spent sitting and waiting for your number to be called, literally.
I was No. 46 out of 70 and instead of being at the courthouse nearby, it was in the heart of downtown Kansas City. As much as there is to do and see in Kansas City, I rarely make the drive. It seems as I get older everything seems busier than my mind can process.
I had to report in at 8 a.m., so I left the house an hour early, which should have been plenty of time. My daughter told me to park in the lot right across the street from the courthouse, but between the sun in my eyes, and the traffic, I drove around the block three times and never found it. I finally decided to park in a covered parking lot, although did think it strange there were no other cars parked there. Maybe I was just the early bird and got the first space?
It was two blocks away so by the time I made it to the screening process, I’m sure I looked like a sweating suspicious old lady trying to fit my oversized lunchbox and purse into the plastic tub. The buzzer went off, the conveyor belt shut down and with all eyes on me, I was asked if I had a knife in my purse. Sure I did, I carry it everywhere. It has little scissors, screwdriver, wine opener and it’s the handiest little gadget, of which I had to dispose of very quickly.
They told me to run it back out to my car but that was two blocks away and time was ticking. I sat it next to a trash can outside and figured if it was gone at the days’ end, so be it, if it was still there, I’d pick it up. Sweat may have been dripping off my nose by the time I made it into the elevator. Thank goodness there was a nice man on the ride who, after I stood and stared at the one single button on the inside of the elevator, explained the buttons are now on the outside. Why, oh why would they change where the elevator buttons have been since the beginning of time? Sure enough, I stepped out and pushed the button and was on my way.
The day didn’t end until 7:30 p.m. I wasn’t picked for the jury and can’t say I was upset about this decision as it was twilight and I had two blocks to walk to get to the parking garage. Again, my car was the only one parked and after walking to both ends, I couldn’t find any way to pay and was getting frazzled (and sweating again, of course).
Concluding there was no way to pay, I backed out of my parking spot and hit a concrete pole.
The bad news is my jury duty pay will not cover the large indentation and side mirror damage. The good news is my handy dandy gadget was still there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.