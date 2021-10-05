SARCOXIE, Mo. — The online trolls and vitriol have become too much for one Jasper County mayor, who recently announced a policy banning public comments on his city’s official social media sites.
Sarcoxie Mayor Don Triplett wrote on the city of Sarcoxie Facebook page recently to announce that the city was disabling comments on all of its Facebook and other social media pages.
“This change isn’t popular with all of our social media content creators and will likely not be popular with all members of the public,” the post said. “It is, however, for what we believe to be good cause. It has been considered for over two years, was recommended by the city attorney and unanimously approved by the Sarcoxie Board of Aldermen at their Sept. 7 meeting. The sole goal of the city’s social media is to provide an additional means of getting information to and from the public. It is not a forum for social media trolls to spew hate, attack our citizens or vilify the city most of us are proud to call our hometown.”
The post went on to say anyone who follows the city’s Facebook pages has seen the folks he calls trolls in action over the past couple of years.
“They contribute nothing and disrupt well-intentioned citizens earnestly trying to address real issues and concerns,” the announcement said. “At its worst, we have seen innocent citizens brutalized by these keyboard warriors on our sites. These folks can do that on their own social media with their like-minded followers. Our citizens deserve better.”
The post continues to say the city doesn’t have the people to provide real-time monitoring of all social media pages.
“While it only happens a couple times a month across all of our social media sites, we can never predict when or how nasty these comments will be,” the post said. “Our followers and visitors should feel safe on our sites and we want to maintain a family-friendly presence with the community. Unfortunately, we are unable to provide real-time monitoring and moderating which allows for harmful comments to fall through the cracks. We also do not want to ban people regardless of how poorly they behave on our sites.”
A cumulative problem
In a telephone interview with The Joplin Globe, Triplett said there was no one single event that prompted the Board of Aldermen to make this announcement.
“It was a specific type of behavior, but there was no single event that triggered this,” Triplett said. "... The thing is that we want the good healthy dialogue, the debate, the communication to and from city officials.”
He said the policy is not meant to shield city officials, including himself, from criticism, and officials will still respond to emails, phone calls and other kinds of communication.
“At no time was this policy ever intended to keep people from criticizing the government or myself or anything at all like that,” he said. “What we kept seeing was people coming in on a story or a post with a comment that was absolutely unrelated, and a lot of times it got plumb into the nasty. Before you could see what was happening — bam. There it was, and you couldn't remove the post that quickly.
“It scarred me toward these public comments, to be brutally honest. What’s really sick is these people will say this kind of stuff on social media, and you might run into them the very next day and they’re just as friendly as you want: 'Hey, Don, how’s it going?' How do you do that? I’m not capable of doing that.”
Triplett said he goes out of his way to make sure he’s available to residents.
“To hit a private message, to send an email, we take those very seriously, we respond to them,” Triplett said. “I make a point of being at City Hall every Saturday."
He said city officials plan to continue to work on finding the best ways to communicate with the pubic.
“Some people may be used to Joplin, but in Sarcoxie we have 1,400 or 1,500 people in our city now, and we know most of them," he said. "We’re all neighbors, and we’re all like a big old family. There shouldn’t be a lot of walls between us.”
Other cities
Public comments on official government Facebook pages are a mixed bag in the area.
The city of Carthage made the change back in July to turn comments off on city Facebook pages.
At the time, Assistant City Administrator Greg Dagnan said the decision was a matter of following the letter of the Missouri Open Meetings-Open Records Act, or Sunshine Law, about preserving communications in public forums.
He said the city’s Facebook pages, including official pages for City Council members, could be considered public forums if public comments are allowed, and deleting comments on a public forum without preserving them in some way could be considered a violation of the Sunshine Law.
Dagnan said the city was appointing a social media coordinator to edit all posts before they’re posted to Facebook.
The cities of Joplin, Webb City and Carl Junction still allow public comments on their Facebook pages.
Carl Junction City Administrator Steve Lawver said whether to allow comments on official government Facebook pages has been a “large discussion in the state within the past six months.”
Lawver said he maintains a mostly hands-off approach to the Carl Junction city pages.
“If someone wants to make an obnoxious comment, as long as it doesn’t have foul language or is not degrading to a specific individual, it’s going to stay,” Lawver said. “I don’t have a problem with that. People are going to say things. I don’t know if I’m representative or not of what other cities are doing. We don’t answer them. If someone wants to put a comment up there that’s fine. We don’t answer them, we don’t argue with them, it’s just up there.”
The city of Joplin, according to spokeswoman Lynn Onstot, does accept comments, but does monitor them and on occasion does respond when doing so is prudent.
