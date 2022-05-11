Student archers from Sarcoxie and Carl Junction took top honors at the 2022 Western National Bull’s-eye and 3D Tournament, held April 29-30 in Sandy, Utah.
A total of 1,359 archers from 22 states attended this year’s bull’s-eye tournament, while 968 archers from 19 states participated in the 3D challenge. From Missouri, six teams and 102 archers competed in the national tournament, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation, which coordinates Missouri’s National Archery in the Schools Program.
Top winners in the bull’s-eye tournament include:
• High school division: Sarcoxie High School, with a score of 3,414. Rank: 1 out of 26.
• Elementary school division: Carl Junction Intermediate, 3,092. Rank: 2 out of 10.
Top individual Missouri archers in the bull’s-eye competition include:
• Ian Morris, Sarcoxie High School, with a score of 295.
• Carson Torrance, Sarcoxie High School, 292.
• Alyssa Willis, Sarcoxie High School, 290.
• Dalton Thorn, Sarcoxie High School, 287.
Top winners in the 3D tournament include:
• High school division: Sarcoxie High School, 1,720. Rank: 1 out of 28.
• Elementary school division: Carl Junction Intermediate, 1,560. Rank: 1 out of 8.
Top individual Missouri archers in the 3D competition include:
• Ian Morris, Sarcoxie High School, 293.
• Dalton Thorn, Sarcoxie High School, 289.
• Ally Nordell, Sarcoxie High School, 287.
• Riley Rupp, Sarcoxie High School, 287.
• Brody Allen, Carl Junction Intermediate, 285.
Nearly 50 Missouri schools are registered for the 2022 National Archery in the Schools Program’s Eastern National Tournament, which is scheduled this week in Louisville, Kentucky.
