Sarcoxie and Carl Junction archers traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, last weekend and took two of the top five spots in the 27-team field of an archery competition.
Sarcoxie topped all teams with 1,740 points in the National Archery in Schools Program 3D archery tournament while Carl Junction came in fourth with 1,698 points.
The schools also competed in a bull's-eye tournament at the event, with Sarcoxie finishing fourth and Carl Junction 13th.
Sarcoxie coach David Woolsey said Sarcoxie’s 3D score was the highest ever achieved by a team in the competition and topped by 9 points a team from Hartland, Michigan, that had been ranked No. 1 in the country.
The same archers have done well in competitions since they were middle school, but they did not get to compete last year because of COVID-19, Woolsey said.
"These kids were juniors and seniors, so we got to go back to Myrtle Beach, where we already took second place, so expectations were pretty high this year," he said. "We went out there with a mindset that we wanted to finish on the podium.”
'Just a shock'
While the juniors and seniors led the team to success in the past, it was a freshman who led Sarcoxie's team to victory over the weekend.
Alyssa Willis, who will enter the 10th grade in the fall, finished with 297 points, 3 points from a perfect score and good enough for top score among all girls and all archers in the 3D tournament.
“It was just a shock to me,” Willis said. “The first few rounds were really good, then I got to one I really struggled with, and I just had to breathe. I tried not to think about how I was doing because the coaches said, 'Don’t think about it, you’re going to freak out, you’re going to get excited.' The last round, I didn’t get what I wanted, but it was so good so I can’t complain.”
Willis said the trip was a great bonding experience for the team and its first-year coach, Woolsey.
“We worked so hard for this, the coaches and everyone else, it’s just amazing. We were so excited,” Willis said.
Other top archers in the 3D tournament for Sarcoxie were Emma Harper, who took fifth place among high school girls; Ally Nordell, who took eighth place among high school girls; and James Filbeck, who placed fifth among high school boys.
Harper said she was able to practice only twice before the 3D competition but did better than she expected.
“This was a really big win because Hartland, Michigan, hadn’t been beaten in years, and we had all been really stressed,” Harper said. “I was sitting outside, chilling (after the 3D competition), enjoying the heat because it was a little cold in there, and my coach comes out and said, 'Emma, the results are you got fifth place.' I was like, excuse me, come again? It was a shocker, definitely a shocker.”
In the bull's-eye competition, Willis took eighth place among high school girls, Ian Morris took eighth place among high school boys, and Dylan Heckmaster took ninth place among high school boys.
'Outstanding'
For Carl Junction, Jeremiah Jones placed third among high school boys in the 3D competition.
“He was disappointed because all season long he’s shot higher than what he shot there,” head coach Chelsi Leggett said. “But I think it’s an outstanding accomplishment to go out there. He’s committed to Lindenwood University. First time we've ever had an archer from Carl Junction High School be committed to any university.”
Jones tied Sarcoxie’s Heckmaster and two other competitors for ninth place in the bull's-eye competition.
Leggett said she was also impressed by Jackson Sargent’s performance. The junior came in 18th among all high school boys and third among junior boys.
“He definitely does an outstanding job,” Leggett said. “Beside Jeremiah Jones he’s an outstanding leader all the time for our program. He’s good stuff. Dalton Wooldridge had his personal best out there, which was pretty exciting.”
Leggett also lauded the performances of two younger archers who went to Myrtle Beach.
Grace Ware took 15th place for middle school girls overall and fifth place among eighth graders, while Adara Allison took 15th place among fifth grade girls in the 3D tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.