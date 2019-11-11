SARCOXIE, Mo. — The Sarcoxie School District is one of the latest in the area to consider a four-day school week.
The topic has only been up for discussion, said Kevin Goddard, superintendent of schools. Board of Education members are split on the issue and would like to hear more feedback from the community, he said.
“We (initially) looked at it in 2012 when there were only two other schools in the state that were doing it,” Goddard said. “In reading the research and having been in education a long time, I wanted to get out ahead of it, present it as an option. We had a community forum then, and it wasn’t supported heavily enough to proceed with it, so we just let it go. But I did tell the board that in a few years, a lot of schools will be going to this, and here we are.”
The district is hosting a town hall-style meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, in the Sarcoxie High School auditorium, 101 S. 17th St., to discuss the four-day model.
“We’re going to listen to what people have to say, and the board will decide if they want to move forward with any more discussion or let it go,” Goddard said.
The four-day week first gained traction in the 1970s as a cost-saving measure in the West where some rural districts have more square miles than pupils.
Missouri legislators made the four-day alternative available to school districts in 2008, during the economic recession. Since then, at least 61 districts have transitioned to the four-day week. A record 28 Missouri districts made the change this year.
Goddard said officials are looking at the transition because of teacher shortages. The district has faced a decline in teacher applicants throughout the years. While it used to receive several hundred elementary applications a year, in the past year the district received only about 30, Goddard said.
“The teacher shortage is becoming the reality,” he said. “We’ve had a math opening for a couple years that we haven’t had any qualified applicants. In order to be competitive with larger districts that can afford to pay teachers more, this (four-day week) gives us the opportunity to maybe attract some people who don’t care so much about the money and like the flexibility of schedules.”
The district, which has approximately 730 students currently enrolled, has received positive feedback from the staff and some voters have expressed that they would be in favor of moving to a four-day school week if it would benefit the district, according to Goddard.
“The people who have voted in the past on school issues is a different population than what may show up as parents to the meeting, so we figured to have a face-to-face meeting to talk about why we’re looking at it and listen to what their concerns or support might be,” he said.
In 2013, Everton became one of the first districts in Missouri — and the first in Southwest Missouri — to shift from a five-day to a four-day school week, hoping to save money on transportation, food and fuel to heat and cool its buildings.
Goddard said he hasn’t touted financial savings as a reason to move to four-day week.
“I have never been one of the voices that say, ‘Oh, we’re going to save all of this money.’ I didn’t say that in 2012, and I don’t say that now,” he said. “I don’t think that’s an issue. I don’t think there would be significant enough savings for that to be something that we would even try to sell to the public.”
Many other Southwest Missouri districts have adopted the schedule over the past few years, including Jasper, Miller, East Newton and Pierce City.
Kelli Alumbaugh, superintendent of schools at Pierce City, has only been with the district for two years, but she said she’s received positive comments about the four-day week from teachers, students and parents.
Pierce City transitioned into a four-day school week in August 2015 under the direction of then-Superintendent Russ Moreland, who wanted a method to help retain teachers.
“I didn’t actually start the four-day week, I just inherited it, but I think it’s been great so far,” said Alumbaugh. “The teachers love it. Parents love it. Kids love it. I think it’s a very positive move, especially for a district our size. We have about 700 students.”
Alumbaugh said schools are always going to have teacher turnover, but she’s pleased with Pierce City's retention rate, thus far. Schools operate from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. If approved, Sarcoxie would have a similar schedule, Goddard said.
Other districts have considered it but have not taken the leap, and it’s a safe bet that more will consider it.
“I know that more and more people are talking about it,” Goddard said. “At some point, you can’t be the only person standing because then you have all of your competitors for the same pool of teachers are offering something that you're not. Again, I think that’s the main reason that the board is looking at it more heavily seven years later.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
