Sarcoxie Nursery Cultivation Center LLC, which was denied a cultivation permit for medical marijuana last year, has teamed up with two other entities to continue fighting the state in its effort for a license.
Paul Callicoat, a retired cardiologist and principal owner of Sarcoxie Nursery, his family, as well as two organizations, GVMS Inc. and Missouri Medical, are seeking a temporary restraining order against the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services this week, according to court records.
The motion was formally filed Tuesday in Cole County Circuit Court by Joseph Bednar, one of the attorneys representing Sarcoxie Nursery. The document states that the department's “licensing process defies logic and the law” because “half of the successful applicants that received licenses want to make material changes to their applications ('submitted business plan').”
The goal is to either to stop license changes until the hundreds of applicant appeals are decided or award every applicant a cultivation license if it meets minimum standards, according to the document.
Original medical marijuana rules created by the state didn’t allow those who were awarded licenses to make any changes prior to Jan. 1, 2021. However, the state published modified rules in December that allowed awardees to change their applications, five months after cultivation applications were submitted. The Department of Health and Senior Services recently issued guidance memos acknowledging those who wanted to change locations or ownership structures, according to the document.
The petition asks the court, among other things, to stop the transfer of any medical marijuana facility license.
The plaintiffs are requesting to “remove the limitation on MMFLs, simplify the application to one the same as, or similar to, those used by the Missouri Department of Agriculture for hemp licenses, evaluate whether minimum standards are met, and then rank and award licenses to those applicants who meet the minimum standards.”
The case is slated to be heard this morning by Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce on an electronic platform this morning.
This is the second temporary restraining order sought by the Callicoat family. Last year, the Southwest Missouri family filed a lawsuit challenging the state's scoring systems used to grade applications and its decision to award only 60 cultivation licenses. In the lawsuit, the Callicoats argued the cap violates the Right-to-Farm Amendment to the Missouri Constitution approved by voters in 2014.
The initial restraining order was denied in January by Cole County Circuit Judge Jon E. Beetem, who wrote in his order that Sarcoxie Nursery failed to prove any irreparable injury, which is required when requesting a temporary restraining order.
