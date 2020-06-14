JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A Southwest Missouri family's lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in its handling of medical marijuana licenses apparently will proceed to trial.
Judge Patricia Joyce in Cole County Circuit Court last week rejected a motion by DHSS and Directors Randall Williams and Lyndall Fraker to dismiss the lawsuit that was filed on behalf of Sarcoxie Nursery Cultivation Facility LLC. The motion to dismiss the litigation had been heard May 27.
The lawsuit asks the court to declare the state’s limit on licenses unconstitutional under the “right-to-farm” amendment. It also challenges the state’s scoring system and use of “geographical bonuses,” which the plaintiffs say gave more points to businesses in high-unemployment ZIP codes.
Paul Callicoat, a retired Joplin cardiologist and principal of Sarcoxie Nursery, said in a statement that last week’s ruling was a step in the right direction, not only for his family but also for patients, farmers, veterans and entrepreneurs throughout the state — all of whom would benefit if the lawsuit is successful.
Sarcoxie Nursery was one of hundreds of applicants who were denied medical marijuana cultivation licenses. A day after the nursery's application was denied, the family filed a lawsuit in late December challenging the state and the rules promulgated by the department for limited licenses, claiming it to be unconstitutional.
Other plaintiffs in the lawsuit include GVMS Inc., Missouri Medical Manufacturing LLC, and Missouri Medical Products LLC.
Trial date
The goal is to have the trial set as early as this summer, shortly after medical marijuana dispensaries are slated to open in July or early August. Even if the lawsuit is successful, it will still need to proceed through the Administrative Hearing Commission, said Joseph Bednar, a lawyer representing the Callicoats.
“The trial needs to be soon,” he said. “A lot of folks have invested, not only the Callicoats and my other clients in this case but all of the applicants. From my understanding, it will take the Administrative Hearing Commission six years to hear all of the appeals.”
In late April, Bednar filed a second motion for a temporary restraining order on behalf of Sarcoxie Nursery requesting to halt the transfer, sale, change in ownership or promulgation of any rule applicable to medical marijuana licenses in Missouri, but it was denied by Joyce on May 18, according to court records.
Nearly 50,000 Missourians have received medical marijuana patient cards since last June.
