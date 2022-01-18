SARCOXIE, Mo. — City efforts to improve and maintain the wastewater treatment system got a boost this week in the form of a $50,000 matching grant.
Sarcoxie Mayor Don Triplett said the city will kick in $12,500 to receive $50,000 from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to help the city evaluate the system and find where fixes are needed.
“We’re constantly trying to improve our distribution system, and this will be an opportunity to help us thoroughly map out our system,” Triplett said. “The big thing is to find any potential inflow and infiltration of the sewer system. If we can get that secured, that’s going to be a big help to us, especially in inclement weather.
“We’re doing things now on this, but the distribution system has been built over 80 or 90 years or so, and we’re still finding nuances — something was put in one way, and no one knew about it. We’re working with our public works, trying to clean out and scope and videotape all of our sewer lines.”
The DNR, in a written statement, said the Clean Water Engineering Report grant is intended to help cities that qualify cover engineering costs for evaluating water and wastewater systems for potential improvements.
The DNR said Sarcoxie’s plan is slated for completion by June 2023.
“Public infrastructure such as wastewater systems are crucial to every community,” said Dru Buntin, director of the DNR, in a statement. “Through this grant, we can help cities like Sarcoxie identify the changes needed to maintain and improve their wastewater systems. This is also key to protecting the public and environmental health and supporting the local economy.”
Triplett added: “The DNR is mandating upgrades to our system in a few years, and this is a prelude to getting ready for that work.” He said the match from the city is “going to be money well spent. We could focus on this and probably swing it, but we’ve got all of the city’s infrastructure to maintain and evaluate. We’re trying to improve everything as we go, so this helps us leverage our tax dollars to get more done for our citizens.”
