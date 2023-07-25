At the Cosgrove tag sale this weekend, many items from the Spiva Center for the Arts’ former location and its history will be up for sale.
“It’s a little bit of something for everyone. It’ll definitely be a treasure hunt for some people,” said Heather Lesmeister, executive director of Spiva Center for the Arts.
The tag sale is named after the former home of Spiva, the Cosgrove Building, located at 222 W. Third St. In turn, the building is named after Henrietta Cosgrove, who built the structure for office space for her and her husband’s mining operations in 1913.
Cosgrove was one of the first women to have a building commissioned in the city of Joplin, Lesmeister said. She was best known for successfully championing widows’ pensions for mining workers. She also spent her time in Joplin as a writer, political activist and suffragette.
Spiva moved into the Cosgrove Building in 1994 and left for the Harry M. Cornell Arts & Entertainment Complex last year. The Cosgrove Building is up for sale.
When Spiva moved to its new location, there were many items staff didn’t need to take with them, Lesmeister said. When it was built, the Cornell Complex provided office furnishings that met many of Spiva’s needs.
“Things here that we didn’t need to take with us, we’re able to sell and give it a second life to be used well,” Lesmeister said.
The Cosgrove tag sale begins promptly at 8 a.m. Saturday. Lesmeister said it will have a garage sale atmosphere. Many of the rooms on both floors are packed with items.
Cash is preferred, but cards also will be accepted. Prices are as marked on tags, and items are available on a first-come, first-served basis. People will need to be able to haul their items away. Most items for sale are pictured on Spiva’s Facebook page.
Lesmeister said the sale will appeal to everyone. Teachers might find things for their classrooms from the many educational items used at Spiva over the years. There also are items for shop and business owners, artists or anyone who has taken a class at Spiva and might find something nostalgic.
There’s a wide range of items for sale, such as historical objects, art supplies and office furnishings. Included in the sale is a large boardroom table, cameras from Kids PhotoSpiva, cases used for displays and sale shelves at the art center’s store, many chairs, and wooden art frames. Even the former pedestal of the museum’s George A. Spiva bust is for sale.
“We were very careful in selecting the items we are selling,” Lesmeister said. “We didn’t want to just sell everything. If they had historical value, we wanted to find the proper homes for them.”
Boardroom chairs
Also for sale are the large antique wooden chairs from the Cosgrove Building’s boardroom. While researching these antiques, the arts center discovered these chairs date back to when the museum was located in the Edward Zelleken home in Murphysburg, the first home of Spiva.
Lesmeister believes the chairs originally came from the boardroom at EaglePicher. The center is donating two of these chairs to the Zelleken home, currently being remodeled, as it will have a room dedicated to Spiva available for tours. The center is also keeping one of the chairs.
“They’re very unique, and they have a sense of history,” Lesmeister said. “We think it’s great that a couple of those chairs are going back to the place we started.”
It’s a bittersweet feeling for Lesmeister to sell these items and eventually the building, closing the chapter on this location of Spiva. The center is partnering with Virginia Laas, Missouri Southern State University and local historian, to keep its records intact and honor its rich history. But there’s also a feeling of excitement as the arts center becomes established at the Cornell Complex.
“It’s our fourth home, and every home just gets better,” Lesmeister said. “This building (the Cosgrove Building) has served us well over the years; it’s been a great space for us. We’re really hopeful that somebody will love it as much as we did.”
