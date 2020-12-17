An application for tax credits to help pay for a renovation of Joplin's Olivia Apartments was one of dozens turned away on Thursday, forcing another wait to see if the long-vacant historic building can be saved.
The Missouri Housing Development Commission received 124 applications for tax credit assistance to finance projects but could only fund 36, according to its agenda packet for Thursday's meeting.
Potential Olivia developers Bywater Development Group of St. Louis and WNN Developments learned that their request was one of those that was not recommended for an allowance of tax credits.
"We know that MHDC has to balance many factors in their determinations, and an award of housing tax credits is always very competitive, with MHDC receiving four or five applications for every one that is able to be funded," said David Dodson, chief executive officer of Bywater, in a statement.
The developer's plan would be to renovate the building for low-income senior housing.
"We submitted strong and responsive applications to Missouri Housing Development Commission for Affordable Housing Tax Credits, and to Missouri Department of Economic Development for historic tax credits. All along we have known that it would take this combination of financial tools to achieve feasibility for the development," Dodson said in the statement.
Fire damage
Fire broke out at the building Dec. 7, destroying the roof.
"We initially assumed this fire signaled the end of the effort to save the building. However, after conducting inspections, seeking input from our contractors, and receiving the assessment of the structural engineer engaged by Downtown Joplin Alliance, we made the decision to continue to move forward, and have redoubled our efforts," Dodson's statement reads.
"Along with our efforts, many elected officials, city representatives, and community and economic development organizations sprang into immediate and sustained action to make sure that MHDC and DED were made aware that our rehabilitation plan remained viable after the fire and was strongly supported by the community," the statement continued.
Asked if the fire could be a reason for denial of the tax credits application, Dodson said in an email, "We really have no way of knowing their full rationale for the decision, but the fire certainly could have affected their thinking.
"I do know that we submitted a very strong application that merited some positive attention. But with the many, many applications that came in to MHDC and the limited resource, it could simply be 'not enough to go around' for all the worthy projects all across Missouri" that stopped the application from advancing.
The developers have not given up on the project, though.
"There is no financially feasible path forward for us at this time. However, if the building is still structurally viable next fall when the next round of MHDA applications will be due, we’d be very excited to give it another shot," Dodson said.
Lori Haun, executive director of the Downtown Joplin Alliance, said an initial report states that the only damage to the building is to the roof and that the building is still structurally sound.
Buttoning up
In order to maintain structural integrity, it is crucial to get the building covered to protect it from the elements, proponents said.
City officials have provided information to Haun that was given to the building's owner, Tillman Redevelopment of Springfield, about the need to stabilize the damaged building to prevent city action to declare it a dangerous building. The city is not taking any action yet.
"Right now this is a still a private property concern," City Manager Nick Edwards said. "The city has ordinances on the books to deal with these issues if the private property owner is unable to resolve them. It will be the private property owner's responsibility" to address the damage in order to prevent city action.
Historical significance
One of the reasons the Olivia is listed as a historic landmark because of its significance in architecture, said Jill Sullivan, chairman of Joplin's Historic Preservation Commission.
"It's also significant to our community," she said, "because it was built by a local builder and the architect was Austin Allen," who designed many buildings that still stand. The contractor was Dieter and Wenzel.
Austin was the architect of many prominent landmarks in Joplin, including the Scottish Rite Cathedral, the original Elks building at Fourth Street and Pearl Avenue, and the former Connor Hotel that once stood at Fourth and Main streets.
"I hope it is one of the buildings that is a success story and does not fall by the wayside like so many of our other old buildings," Sullivan said of the Olivia.
"Right now, time is of the essence. People who want to save the Olivia need to come together and be a part of the conversation," Sullivan said.
