Mineral and ore specimens from the Tri-State Mining District that were no longer visible in Joplin's downtown Spiva Park are taking on a new shine with continued work to clean them, remount some and add a few new ones to the park's entry.
Volunteers from the Joplin Historical Society, Joplin History and Mineral Museum and the Joplin Arts District along with descendants of the park's founder, George A. Spiva, continued work Tuesday on a project to refresh and repair the 56-year-old park at Fourth and Main streets.
One of those projects is to unearth and restore an exhibit of minerals and ores in the park's main walkway that was installed when the park was built in 1966. The display was donated from the private collection of the Joplin Historical Society. The Joplin History and Mineral Museum houses the Everett J. Ritchie Tri-State Mineral Museum, a large collection of ores and minerals and mining exhibits.
"If these weren't found in the dirt here, there would be no city here at all," said Chris Wiseman, executive director of the museum, of ore discoveries made in the mid-1800s. "It was these things that brought people in from all over and from an early mining camp it turned into the city of Joplin. We brought some replacements out from the historical society's collection to replace ones that had weathered and just kind of fallen apart over time.
"It is such a neat little area, we just wanted to help out if we could. We have got some things that are really not of a grade to display in the museum that are still too nice just to be stored away and never seen."
Those things are being incorporated into the park's display, Wiseman said.
Paula Callihan, president of the historical society, said the existing mineral display had eroded over time. "It's a work in progress," she said, that involved clearing out plant overgrowth that hid the view of some of the rocks. Because it is a city-owned park, the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department will permanently mount the newly donated minerals and a sign identifying the minerals will be installed, Callihan said.
Mining and related industries built several cities in Southwest Missouri, Southeast Kansas and Northeast Oklahoma during the 1800s and early 1900s.
George A. Spiva dedicated the park in memory or his father, George N. Spiva. The elder Spiva was a powder manufacturer in early Joplin and later operated an explosives company that provided products for the mining industry. He also invested in banking ventures and helped establish the Joplin Stockyards, the YMCA and Freeman Hospital.
"It's a wonderful feeling to see that other people see the need for it to be restored," said Gay Cragin Currence, the granddaughter of the park founder, of the volunteers who continue to help with the renovation project. Workdays were held in May to install new landscaping of flowering plants, shrubs, and mulch in the park's flower beds.
Scott Cragin, grandson of Spiva, said an effort about 10 years ago did not pan out. "We're glad to see it regain some momentum," Cragin said. He said the first stage of the renovation was the landscaping work. Restoration of the mineral display is the second. A third phase will involve repairing the brickwork and walls and decorative features in the park. Cragin said the family also hopes to do some restoration work on the fountain and its original lighting features.
Cragin and Callihan said they also are planning are install signs and a kiosk in the park that will give visitors historical information. A sign will mark the site as the former location of the famed House of Lords.
Also coming to the park is an 11-foot sign being created by artist Jorge Leyva, a project of the Spiva descendants and the arts district. The park name has never been easily visible to visitors and passersby.
Linda Teeter, arts district founder, said a concrete footing has been poured at the site for the installation of the sign. A concrete base also is to be built and the sign may be installed in September if everything is ready by then, she said.
In addition, the iron guardrail around the mineral display has been removed for repair and repainting. Similar work will be done on matching guardrails around other park features, Teeter said.
Currently volunteers, including the Cragin family, have been watering the new landscaping daily, Teeter said.
"We're still working getting an expert here to clean the four seasonal nymphs in the fountain, the George A. Spiva statue and the mining statue," Teeter said.
The volunteers are being assisted by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.