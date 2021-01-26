A committee tasked with naming a new elementary school has opted to stick with the location's original name.
Board members chose the recommendation of a naming committee Tuesday night. Members of the naming committee on Tuesday recommended that the new elementary school to be built at Dover Hill should be called just that — Dover Hill Elementary School.
The new school will be built with money from a $25 million bond issue that voters approved in June. The school will replace West Central and Columbia elementaries, the buildings of which are both almost 100 years old.
Inside will be a display that honors the Landreth family, which donated the plot of land that includes Dover Hill. Originally donated to the city for use as a park, the city donated the land to the school district for construction of the school.
A groundbreaking ceremony has been tentatively set for April 7.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
