For the second month in a row, the Joplin Board of Education will consider replacing equipment that has failed at one of the district's newest schools.
Administrators are asking the board to approve $27,299 for a new intercom system at Soaring Heights Elementary School and East Middle School, a joint campus that opened in 2014. They say in documentation provided to the board that the current system "has failed and is irreparable," and that it "compromises safety and security for the building."
The schools have placed numerous work orders for the intercom system in the past three years, but it is now outside of its warranty, and parts and labor are no longer supported, administrators say. District staff, a local vendor and a third-party dealer for the system have all inspected the equipment and have reached the same conclusion — that it should be replaced entirely, the district said.
It's the second time in as many months that the district has sought the board's approval to replace technological equipment in a new school. The board last month approved the $66,249 purchase of new audiovisual equipment for the performing arts center, black box theater and gymnasiums at Joplin High School, which opened in 2014. Administrators said the system that was installed with the school could no longer be serviced locally.
In other business at Tuesday's meeting, the board will:
• Appoint members to a committee that will recommend names for the new elementary school to be built at Dover Hill. The new school will replace Columbia and West Central schools, both of which are nearing the century mark.
• Review the district's 2019-20 audit report from Westbrook and Co.
• Consider the $131,842 purchase of Chromebooks for fifth grade students. The cost would be paid from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds.
Meeting details
The Joplin Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the administration building, 825 S. Pearl Ave. The meeting will be streamed at youtube.com/jethd and facebook.com/jetHDjoplin. A closed session is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. for the lease, purchase or sale of real estate; and the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.