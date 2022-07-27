Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into a school district's development plans.
The Carthage School District now owns the building that previously housed the Powers Museum, and has begun sharing details about its plans for it.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A meeting about a proposition for police and fire salaries.
- Initial approval for a golf entertainment business in Webb City.
- Continued coverage of the upcoming August primary elections.
We hope you have a relaxing evening.
