Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s recent directive to school districts and health authorities to immediately stop enforcing all COVID-19 health orders has left local officials with more questions than answers about what occurs next.
Schmitt on Tuesday sent letters to public school districts and health agencies across the state, citing a ruling last month from Cole County Circuit Judge Daniel Green. The judge had declared that health orders issued by local authorities under state health regulations were “null and void” under the Missouri Constitution.
“Failure to follow the court’s judgment may result in enforcement action against you to remove orders the court has determined are unconstitutional and illegal,” Schmitt wrote in the letters.
Schmitt demanded that local governments and school districts immediately stop enforcing or publicizing public health orders, such as mask mandates and quarantine orders.
“Public health authorities and school districts have gone unchecked, issuing illegal and unconstitutional orders in their quest to aggregate, maintain and exert their newfound power,” he said in a statement.
Some local officials question the authority of Schmitt to make such demands. The Globe unsuccessfully sought comment from the Joplin School District and Joplin Health Department. No response was received from the school district, and a spokesperson said the city was reviewing the ruling and that it would not comment at this time.
But Phil Cook, superintendent of the Carl Junction School District, said his district believes local school boards and districts should have the final say in what’s best for the health of their students, teachers and administration. Fortunately, he said, the ruling won’t affect the district’s COVID-19 procedures.
“His orders, as far as Carl Junction schools go, I don’t think we’re going to be changing our practices because we’re not quarantining kids and sending them home, if they choose to do the test to stay,” Cook said. “If a student is a close contact at school, we have a test to stay. We really don’t know how this affects what we’re doing. We don’t have a mask mandate anyway. We’ve been recommending masks, but we don’t mandate them. I don’t see this having an impact on most of the schools in the area.”
Cook said the letters have “created quite a stir across the state,” and he added that he’s unsure how this will prove beneficial in the fight against COVID-19 in the long run. In the event of a potential outbreak, Cook said, the district would continue with its approach of putting the public’s health and safety first, despite what the attorney general says.
“I’m questioning his motives,” he said of the attorney general. “I don’t know why he sent the letter because if we truly care about children’s health, since this started over a year and a half ago, we’ve tried to use common sense, be proactive and put safety first with our students, staff and community. I don’t know that he’s really doing this with the letter.”
Local authority
Tony Rossetti, superintendent of the Webb City School District, said the letter was extremely broad, depends on interpretation and didn’t differentiate between close contacts or isolation for students who are positive for COVID-19.
The Webb City district, like others in the region, has a mask mandate in place for students to wear masks while riding on the bus, which is federal law. Rossetti said the district will comply with federal, state and local laws — in that order.
“If you go by just what the letter says, it says if a kid is positive, we don’t have any jurisdiction in any case, whether it be any communicable disease, that we would not be able to send them home,” Rossetti said. “State law says we have the ability to send a student home and if they’re in close contact. The judge in Cole County and the attorney general are giving their opinions on how it should be applied. Right now, we have a test-to-stay policy.
“It mentions in his letter about mask mandates, vaccination mandates and quarantine mandates. The only one that would really apply to us is the quarantining part because our kids do test to stay, which is for school exposures only,” he added. “We had this month to expand that to any exposure, regardless of school or not, so that students can still come in, and they wouldn’t be deprived of an education if they don’t test positive.”
Like those of other districts, Webb City’s COVID-19 policies were approved by the school board. Because school boards are elected officials, the judge’s ruling — which questioned whether the state health department can authorize closure of a school or assembly based on the “opinion of an unelected official” — doesn’t apply, Rossetti said.
“His letter was based off of a case in Cole County saying that health departments were not elected officials,” Rossetti said. “We based our plan off the CDC, the local county health department and common sense. We pulled from several sources when putting together our plan. The question will be ‘Should kids still be quarantined if they have been exposed?’ Our plan is going to stay the same. I can’t see us having kids at school that we know that they’re sick and we’re going to say ‘It’s OK for them to be at school.’ I don’t see that working out very well.”
School officials across the state are arguing they have the authority under state law to implement health rules on campuses despite the ruling. Christine McDonald, spokeswoman for EducationPlus, a nonprofit representing 60 St. Louis area school districts, cited a letter sent Thursday by the Missouri School Boards’ Association that says “school districts’ authority and obligation to prevent the spread of contagious diseases in schools has not been impacted.” The letter cites five state laws the association says gives local school boards authority to make health and safety rules.
Waiting for guidanceSchmitt, a Republican running for U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat next year, has questioned the effectiveness of masks, even though a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study suggests there is strong evidence that mask mandates help slow the virus’ spread. He filed suit claiming that local health departments lacked authority under state law to require them.
Donald Kauerauf, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, has said the court’s opinion will become a final judgment on Dec. 22. State health officials haven’t publicly commented on Green’s ruling.
Tony Moehr, administrator of the Jasper County Health Department, said staff members have been consulting with their legal counsel and the state health department about what the ruling means.
“We’ve heard from the state that because there’s no date required within that order, it will not go into effect until Dec. 22,” he said. “I know the state of Missouri is currently reviewing what it means, and we’re reviewing the state statute and what changes we’ll have to make. The court ruling appears to take away our authority to issue any sort of orders. At the same time, the statute still says that we have the responsibility for isolation and quarantine orders.”
It’s part of the health department’s mission to reduce the spread of COVID-19 or other communicable diseases, Moehr said.
“It’s potentially far-reaching potential for public health, so we’re trying to fully understand it before we make any major changes in our activity,” he said. “It’s still required for people who do testing to report those numbers, so we’re still going to be receiving those numbers. Whether or not we can continue to post them is questionable, and that judgment hasn’t been made.
“However, there are a lot of counties in the state that have stopped doing numbers or any isolation or quarantine orders,” he added. “I hate to see us go that route because I think there’s a certain benefit to encouraging people to restrict activities that can increase the spread of illness.”
Larry Bergner, administrator of the Newton County Health Department, said the department has changed some language in its COVID-19 guidelines under advice from its legal counsel to comply with the letter.
“Those who are close contacts, Newton County didn’t send them home, and we continued to let them go to school, but we did ask them to wear a mask,” he said. “We have taken the mask part out. Masks are optional now for every scenario, and they always have been within the school.
“That attorney general letter, I think, caused more problems for counties who require the close contacts to go home for 10 days,” he added. “We’ve also removed the word ‘quarantine,’ and we’ve simply said that if you are in contact with a positive case, either school personnel or health department personnel will contact you to inform you of what symptoms to look for during that 10-day period.”
‘Huge concern’
Other counties are taking a different approach. The McDonald County Health Department responded to Schmitt by saying it had stopped all COVID-19 orders, including isolation and quarantine orders, according to a Facebook post this week.
“While this is a huge concern for our agency, we have no other option but to follow the orders of the Missouri attorney general at this time,” the department said in the post. “We are awaiting additional direction from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services but have no timeline or expectations that this ruling will be changed. While our agency remains determined to protect the health of our county residents, it should be understood that this ruling greatly affects how we will be able to proceed and stop the spread of COVID,” the health department continued. “We encourage vaccinations as the best tool to protect yourself and your community.”
At least six other health departments issued statements as of Thursday night saying they would stop COVID-19-related work such as case investigations, contact tracing, quarantine orders, and public announcements of cases/deaths.
Two departments covering four counties north of Kansas City — Daviess, Gentry, DeKalb and Worth — said they would no longer issue quarantine orders for schoolchildren, while Carroll County in north-central Missouri said it would comply with the court decision. Several others said they were unsure how to proceed.
The city of Joplin is reviewing the Cole County Circuit Court decision and wouldn’t comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.