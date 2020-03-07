School districts increasingly adopting four-day weeks, looking for new incentives for teachers

More Missouri school districts are transitioning to four-day weeks to appeal to teachers, but some districts in rural areas now say they feel pressured to make the move just to keep up with neighboring schools and to offer even more creative incentives to recruit and retain staff.
One such district is Sarcoxie, which in August will launch a Tuesday-through-Friday school week. Superintendent Phil Lewis said district officials believed a four-day school week was a crucial move in order to keep up with other districts that have already adopted such calendars.
“We were kind of forced to because several other area schools — Jasper, Pierce City, Miller, the people we probably compete against for teachers — were four-day (weeks), so it kind of leveled the playing field when we’re trying to recruit these potential teachers,” he said.
Sarcoxie officials are discovering what Missouri education leaders have been tracking over the past decade — that the four-day school week is an increasingly popular option for school districts, especially those located in small rural areas.
Based on anecdotal evidence, the number of Missouri districts on a four-day calendar next year will be more than 70, said Mallory McGowin, communications coordinator for the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
"I think right now we can agree that the larger number of districts choosing to implement this strategy are doing this because it’s a recruitment and retention tool, not because of a cost savings," she said.
That was certainly the basis for Sarcoxie's decision to move to a four-day week. Lewis said his district's primary motivation for making the switch was to recruit and retain teachers. According to district data, Sarcoxie loses five to 10 teachers, or 7% to 14% of its teaching staff, annually. Its base teacher pay is $32,300.
“I think the main targeted accomplishment of that would be to recruit good teachers to come to Sarcoxie and retain the ones that we have here with the four-day work week,” Lewis said. “It wasn’t necessarily to save money or costs. It was a tool.”
But what happens when everyone is jumping on that trend?
“It’s a recruitment strategy until everyone does it,” said Paul Katnik, the education department's assistant commissioner for educator quality. “We are putting districts in a place where they need to do something like that.”
Recruitment tool
Dustin Storm, superintendent in Miller, said his district adopted shortened school weeks during the 2015-16 school year, also primarily to recruit and retain teachers, who start at a base salary of $31,701 per year. Before 2015, the district reported a turnover rate of its staff at about 25% annually.
“When we went to the four-day school week in 2015, I believe there were nine school districts in the state of Missouri that were doing the four-day school week at that time,” Storm said. “Since going to the four-day week, we’ve been able to trim that (turnover) down to 10% to 15%, depending on the year. I think every school district will see turnover, but we’ve been able to do a better job at retaining our employees."
Ron Mitchell, East Newton's superintendent, said his district was prompted to move to four-day weeks three years ago as a recruitment tool and to save money. The district's base teacher pay starts at $32,500 per year.
“There was a little bit of savings the first year in that, but it was an initial one-year savings and now it’s leveled off to where it’s no longer a savings,” he said. “As far as retaining teachers, it has been helpful because we do have teachers who enjoy the four-day week, and they have the opportunity to have that extra time to do professional development or go to the doctor without missing a day of work.”
Mitchell said offering a four-day week gave East Newton a competitive advantage early on, but that could change as the model grows in popularity around the state.
“But the great thing about it is that we’re surrounded by larger school districts, and they’re all five days, so we will get people to maybe bypass the larger school districts and come to us just because of the four-day week," he said.
Other strategies
Because so many school districts are moving to four-day weeks, state officials are brainstorming other ways to help attract teachers to Missouri. One of their top solutions involves increasing teachers' pay.
The state currently has one of the worst teacher compensation rates in the country, ranking 40th with an average salary of $48,000, according to data from the National Education Association. Katnik said Missouri is behind its neighboring states in terms of making moves to improve teacher salaries.
“We need to catch up, and that’s going to come with a big price tag,” he said.
Katnik has proposed a nearly $400 million plan that would increase the base pay for teachers from $25,000 to $32,000, offer teachers a $4,000 raise and create a fund to lure teachers to hard-to-fill positions. The fund would allocate $75 million to recruit teachers to work in high-poverty or rural schools or teach subjects such as high school science or English as a second language.
A group of Missouri education officials, teachers and stakeholders also is developing strategies to make it easier to recruit and retain quality teachers.
One strategy is to build a succession plan for teacher replacements. Katnik said teachers who will be in the classroom five years from now are sitting in high school today, and so called "grow-your-own" campaigns aim to attract and support students in their home districts to become teachers.
“When we first started trying to see if there were programs like this around the state, we found six programs in districts around the state where they actively found students in their high schools, partnered with them all of the way through and have them back now as teachers,” Katnik said. “We found six programs. It grew to 20 and then 70. As of today, it’s at 112, or just over 20% of districts and charter schools in the state now have a grow-your-own program.”
The state budget for fiscal year 2021, which begins in July, is currently being developed by lawmakers. Some, including Carthage Rep. Cody Smith, a Republican and chair of the House Budget Committee, previously have signaled their support for funding K-12 education, although it remains to be seen how Katnik's proposal will fare.
The Missouri House Subcommittee on Appropriations-Education recently announced plans to move $300,000 from the state's fund for virtual education to support grow-your-own programs, according to the Missouri News Network.
New scholarship fund
Given the growing trend of four-day school weeks, Sarcoxie officials have decided they must also move in the direction of grow-your-own programs as an additional incentive for prospective teachers.
Debbie Royce, president of the Sarcoxie School Board, is working to establish a Come Back Kids Scholarship fund as an extra recruitment tool for teachers.
The annual scholarships will be awarded to former Sarcoxie students who are majoring in education in college and wish to return to the district to teach. Of the 69 certified staff members at Sarcoxie, only 17 — 25% — live in the district, according to demographic information.
“We’ve had a shortage of teachers, which is one of the reasons we went to a four-day school week, and we found that if they’re from Sarcoxie, then they’ll stay in Sarcoxie,” Royce said. “They don’t really care if it’s four days or five days. They’re not going to go anywhere. The point is to recruit some kids who are from Sarcoxie to come back and teach.”
There are six graduates of Sarcoxie now working in the district's Wildwood Elementary School and another five working in the middle and high school.
Royce said she knows the scholarship fund won’t address all of Sarcoxie's staffing issues; the district has had difficulty filling positions in its elementary school, as well as specialty areas at the middle school and high school.
But she's hopeful that the two incentives together can temporarily help combat the district's recruitment issues.
“The teachers are excited about having a four-day week, and I think it will be a benefit,” she said. “We’re going to have some growing pains because there will be some adjustments. It will all be a learning experience."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
