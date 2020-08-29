School garden program grows with community support

A school gardening program that started four years ago at West Central Elementary School in Joplin is growing as more schools come on board and establish gardens cared for by students with the help of community members.
Michael Wischmeyer, a Joplin architect and founder of the Joplin School Garden Cooperative, on Saturday was at West Central with friends from the Joplin Daybreak Rotary Club expecting to spend a couple of hours clearing the raised beds for fall and winter planting.
A severe thunderstorm that blew through just before 10 a.m. delayed the Rotary volunteers’ work for a few minutes, but they were finished in less than an hour thanks to the work of West Central staff and students earlier last week.
“Beth Arnold, one of the teachers at West Central who is coordinating this garden, she had a class out here that did a lot of the head-start work and had the beds cleaned out earlier ... so we could come in and have an easier day,” Wischmeyer said. “We’re preparing the fall garden. Spinach will be going in, kale, we’ll probably have an herb bed, and I wanted to have pumpkins and butternut squash, but I think we’re a little late, so maybe next year.”
Wischmeyer said he started this program at the elementary school on West Seventh Street in 2017 with the help of the Rotary Club.
This year, they expanded the program and built raised garden beds at North Middle School, and more expansion may be on the way.
Wischmeyer said he’s working with the One Joplin group to create a plan to build gardens at every school in Joplin that wants one, a couple at a time.
“I don’t want to overwhelm teachers,” he said. “They’re already busy and already low on funds, so I’ve brought community support, all the funds for this project. The school hasn’t paid a penny for these gardens. And I’ve set up a gardening system that I’ve perfected over years and years of drip irrigation and weed fabric. So once the system is in place, you can walk away for months, no weeding, no watering, water is on a timer.”
Wischmeyer said the gardens give students a chance to learn how the work they do in the dirt can pay off later with delicious meals they can enjoy.
“The teachers really like to get the kids out here during the school day,” Wischmeyer said. “It’s one way to get their hands in the dirt, get the kids outside in the sunlight and teach them about where food can come from. Last year, we had so many tomatoes I took the tomatoes home and made salsa, and we had a line of kids eating chips and salsa. They didn’t realize what could be done with the food from their garden.”
Saturday’s work was a service project for members of the Joplin Daybreak Rotary.
Jon Schwarten, a member from Webb City, brought his three Webb City students, Emily, 6; Jackson, 9; and Nate, 12, to help their Joplin schoolmates.
“Getting all muddy, that’s about all,” said Jackson Schwarten of the event.
“It’s fun to get outside,” Nate Schwarten added.
Jon Schwarten said he brings his kids to as many of the Rotary service projects as he can.
“Rotary does a lot of things like water stops where we hand out water during runs, and I always bring them to those kinds of things,” Jon Schwarten said. “It gives my wife a break from the kids, so we get the kids out on weekends to do service projects. They’ve never gone to one of these service events and not had fun.”
Wischmeyer said the garden program will follow the West Central students when they move to the new Dover Hill school in a couple of years.
He said his architectural firm is designing the school, and he’s making sure to include custom raised beds with water outlets close to the gardens.
Wischmeyer said the Joplin School Garden Cooperative has its own Facebook page with pictures of the produce the students have picked and eaten.
“I really need to thank Joplin Schools for being on board in every aspect from facilities to the teachers to the cafeteria staff,” Wischmeyer said. “They’ve really been great to work with. They were fully vested from the start.”
