CARTHAGE, Mo. — Classes in Carthage resumed on Thursday, but the work to get schools open started back in March after they were abruptly closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. School nurses worked through the summer to prepare for the changes and challenges they knew would come with bringing hundreds of children together and keeping them healthy when classes resumed.
Dana Cook, director of nursing for the Carthage School District, said her staff has had to react to changing science all summer while preparing plans for keeping kids and staff safe.
The emphasis on keeping kids healthy during the pandemic has brought new attention to the job of school nurses.
“We’ve stayed pretty much under the radar for many years,” Cook said. “I’ve always said we need to do our jobs and do them well and as long as we did that, things went smoothly and we didn’t have to worry about a lot of things. We do things well, be creative, and that’s how jobs are done a lot of times. Unnoticed is good most of the time, but all of a sudden we’re in the news, and I’m not sure that’s really a good thing.”
Cook said the district is stockpiling personal protective equipment, acquiring more cleaning supplies for nurses and staff, and putting thermometers in every classroom so teachers can check students’ temperatures.
“We’re giving teachers the supplies they need to keep their classrooms as clean as possible,” Cook said. “They’re going to be taking temperatures in the room, so we’re giving them instruction on the thermometers they’ll be getting. We’re doing video instruction on that.”
She said school nurses had trouble getting masks, gloves and gowns earlier this year.
“It’s not too bad now,” Cook said. “The nurses had trouble at first, but at the state level, they finally raised school nurses to a Tier 1. Our administration really came through for us with that. They were able to get a lot more PPE than we were individually.”
Working with parents
In July, Carthage Superintendent Mark Baker said getting kids back in school was going to be a team effort that would take work by the school staff, nurses and teachers as well as parents.
“COVID education, it has to start at home,” Baker told the Carthage Board of Education recently. “Parents and staff have to realize and have to pay attention to symptoms. We will not stress perfect attendance this year.
“We need to educate our parents, and we need to educate our staff and our students. We will have extra cleaning. We will overemphasize hand-washing. Honestly, all the things we should be doing anyway, we’re going to overemphasize. We need to remind even the adults.”
Cook said she is emphasizing communication and talking to parents individually as they call her with questions.
“We’re validating everyone’s fears because those fears are real,” Cook said. “But we’re doing our dead-level best to make sure we’re as prepared as we can be and keeping communication open. We encourage parents to call us if they have any questions and want to know what we’re doing to help their children. Everything feels different. It’s a whole different world right now, and we’ve got to try and do our best to make it feel as comfortable as possible for students and parents.”
She said that giving parents the attention they need is as important as working with staff and students.
“We’re taking calls from each parent who has a fear and alleviating as many fears as we can, or at least we need to give them the attention,” Cook said. “We never treat one student’s fear or one parent’s fear like it’s trivial. We treat them like they’re all important. Parents’ fears are legitimate, they’re very legitimate, and we make time for that.”
Working with teachers
Cook said the nursing staff also is working with teachers to help then recognize students who may be sick coming to school or who may get sick during the day.
“We are giving them a flowchart on what to do when a student has symptoms of any kind of illness, what’s the next step, when to send to the school nurse if they need to and when they don’t,” Cook said. “Every teacher will have the same information across the entire district on how to triage each student and what to do in each situation to alleviate their fears.
“We’re preparing them for this. We want them to feel like they’re as ready as possible because I know it’s a lot. They have a lot to do. We want to take that burden off them as much as possible because they’ve got their own jobs to do.”
Cook said it’s possible for a student to start showing symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illness during the school day, and the school has to be prepared to react.
“Students will be under a lot of eyes here and well watched, and that’s good," Cook said. "That’s probably why some cases will be caught here with symptoms, because there will be a lot of people around them and a lot of adults watching them.”
Cook said students are the main concern, and many students have preexisting health and respiratory problems that need to be monitored even as staff watch out for symptoms of COVID-19.
“We’re looking at how to balance things,” Cook said. “There are parents of students with asthma, and they’re worried about their students wearing masks. They’re afraid we’re going to make them do that all day. We’re not. We’re going to find that balance, keeping them safe and breathing freely and keeping them well, try not to let them get sick with COVID. It’s finding that balance, and that’s going to be a process of taking each student and their welfare and well-being individually. That’s our biggest task.”
