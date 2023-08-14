Vaccinations for older children and teenagers will be available from community health nurses of the Joplin Health Department at the Joplin High School open house on Thursday.
Nurses will offer immunizations for both high school and middle school students from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Nurses will offer vaccines for middle school students, including Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis) and meningococcal. High school students also can receive their meningococcal vaccine during this time. Parents should bring their student’s immunization records with them.
The Joplin Health Department offers immunizations for children living within Joplin city limits or who are enrolled in a Joplin public or private school. They can provide immunizations for the uninsured or underinsured, and those with Medicaid. They also accept many area insurances.
Those unable to attend the open house but interested in the immunizations may call the Joplin City Health Department at 417-623-6122, ext. 1266.
The Joplin School District's open house schedule is this week, as follows:
• 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, for sixth graders, at all middle schools.
• 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, for prekindergarten students, at the Joplin Early Childhood Center.
• 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, for seventh- and eighth-grade students, at all middle schools.
• 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, for prekindergarten students, at the Joplin Early Childhood Center.
• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, at all elementary buildings.
• 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, for students in ninth through 12th grades, at Joplin High School. City health department immunizations will be offered at this time.
The first day of classes is Monday, Aug. 21.
