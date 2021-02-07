CARTHAGE, Mo. — Schreiber Foods is seeking about $8 million in property tax abatements over a 10-year period from Jasper County, the city of Carthage and the school district as part of a deal to expand its Carthage operations.
In return, the company says it’s bringing at least 16 new jobs that will pay an average of $26.51 per hour, or more than 120% of the average wage in Jasper County, and it will invest more than $52 million in construction adjacent to its existing plant on Fairview Avenue.
Jasper County commissioners held a public meeting Tuesday for taxing entities that will be affected by the abatement and for others to comment.
Carthage Economic Development Director Stephanie Howard said the board for the city’s Enhanced Enterprise Zone, which governs the tax abatement process locally, met in January and approved the proposed abatements.
She said Carthage School District Superintendent Mark Baker is a member of that board and voted with the rest in favor of the incentive plan. The school district would be by far the taxing entity most affected by the abatements, losing about $5.2 million of the $8.3 million in property tax revenue over the 10-year life of the agreement. The city of Carthage will give back about $1 million over the 10 years, while Jasper County would sacrifice about $140,000. In all, five local taxing entities will be affected.
Thorne Williams, with Cressa Consulting Group, represented Schreiber Foods during Tuesday’s commission meeting and spoke by phone with commissioners.
He said the company has identified 60 acres at 2467 Hazel St. as the location. That land is adjacent to the existing Schreiber Distribution Center on West Fairview Avenue. Williams also said the company has been developing a strategic plan over the past two years and has determined it needs more distribution capacity in the middle of the country.
He said economic development incentives, such as property tax abatements, will “be an important element as it determines where and when Schreiber Foods will operate its location, so Schreiber Foods is looking to you all as economic development partners with them in this next phase of its corporate development.”
“The purpose of this facility will be as a new warehouse space and distribution center for the storage and handling of raw materials and ingredients to be used in the production process for finished goods by Schreiber Foods,” Williams said.
Commissioners didn’t take a final vote on the abatements on Tuesday, and the measure is not on the agenda for the Feb. 9 meeting, so it will need to be considered at a later meeting.
The commission’s attorney, Norman Rouse, said he is still negotiating details of the abatements and its accompanying performance agreement with the company’s representatives.
The Carthage City Council has on the agenda for its Tuesday meeting the second reading of an ordinance recognizing the county’s tax abatement decision when it comes down.
According to a timeline provided by the county, the company hopes to finish buying the property in April and have it annexed into the city that same month.
The city still has to take final action on a memorandum of understanding splitting the costs of nearly $5 million in street and road improvements between the city and company. Plans include widening and strengthening Hazel Avenue from Fir Road to George E. Phelps Drive to handle truck traffic, and construction of a roundabout on the west side of the interchange between Fir Road, Interstate 49 and Dr. Russell Smith Way.
