CARTHAGE, Mo. — Schreiber Foods is moving ahead with its $52 million expansion on West Fairview Avenue that will double the size of its Carthage footprint.
Andrew Tobisch, director of communications for Schreiber, confirmed Monday that the company has purchased land between Hazel Avenue and Interstate 49 south of its existing distribution center. Construction will likely begin in July, he said.
Carthage Public Works Director Zeb Carney said Monday that the Wisconsin-based company has also filed for land disturbance permits with the Missouri Department of Transportation and the city of Carthage.
Tobisch said the 415,000-square-foot distribution center “will be designed in a way that will give us the opportunity to expand in the future if we need more space to grow.”
Jasper County Commissioner Darieus Adams said that in March commissioners approved a property tax abatement that will save the company about $8 million in taxes over the next 10 years. The application for the tax abatement said Schreiber plans to invest $52 million in the expansion, which will bring in at least 16 new jobs that will pay an average of $26.51 per hour, or 120% of the county average wage.
The Carthage School District would be impacted hardest by the tax abatements, losing $5.2 million in tax revenue over 10 years. Superintendent Mark Baker supported the abatement. The city of Carthage will give back about $1 million in taxes over the 10 years, while Jasper County would sacrifice about $140,000.
Earlier this month, the city also completed annexing land for the expansion into city limits.
The city and Schreiber also are splitting the costs of road and intersection improvements related to the project valued at $3.1 million. These include more than $445,000 to widen and improve Hazel Avenue from Fir Road to George E. Phelps Drive to handle truck traffic, and construction of a roundabout, estimated to cost about $2.7 million, on the west side of the interchange between Fir Road, southbound I-49 and Dr. Russell Smith Way.
The city is splitting the costs of the roundabout with the Missouri Department of Transportation, with Schreiber paying half the city’s share of the costs for that project.
Carney said the city expected to send the Hazel Street project out for bids next week. A memorandum of understanding signed between Schreiber and the city called for the Hazel Street improvements to be finished this summer. There was no timetable for the completion of the roundabout.
Schreiber Foods makes cheese at a plant on Main Street and sends it out across the region via its distribution center on West Fairview Avenue in Carthage. The company also has operations in Mount Vernon and Monett.
“We’re excited about the opportunities this project will give us to not only help our business and customers grow but also have a positive impact on our partners and our communities in Carthage and Southwest Missouri,” Tobisch said.
