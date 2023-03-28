Today in the Globe newsroom we saw projects come to life.
Missouri Southern State University held its annual regional science fair Tuesday, with students demonstrating and showing conclusions of their research.
We'll have more about this story in Wednesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- The Legislature beginning budget talks.
- A program honoring top students returning.
- A meeting organized for concerns over a fertilizer.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.