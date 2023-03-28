Science Fair

Lila Cade, an eighth grader at South Middle School, gives her presentation on a STEM project. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we saw projects come to life. 

Missouri Southern State University held its annual regional science fair Tuesday, with students demonstrating and showing conclusions of their research. 

