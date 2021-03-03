NEOSHO, Mo. — Ashton Smythe started out badly in an engineering contest when he forgot his Newton's cradle.
The desktop physics model, featuring five suspended ball bearings, was a required component of a Rube Goldberg machine contest Wednesday that was part of Crowder College's annual Engineering Day.
Fortunately for Smythe, a Webb City High School freshman, the contest didn't require an actual Newton's cradle. He fashioned a substitute using a cardboard tube, a few dominoes and a toy car.
"I'm pretty pleased with how it turned out," Smythe said. "It worked pretty well. The only tough part was setting up the dominoes, because they fell over a lot. That's what dominoes do."
Lessons like that are exactly what science teachers hope their students figure out during the event. About 120 students from Aurora, Liberal, McDonald County, Monett, Neosho, Webb City and Wheaton high schools took part.
Participating students competed in a variety of contests, including building da Vinci bridges, duct tape structures, mousetrap cars, penny boats, pingpong ball launchers and rubber band-powered vehicles.
Many of those contests required on-the-spot construction and problem solving, said Todd Campbell, a science teacher at Aurora High School. That means the only way students can prepare for the competition is to study physics and engineering, he said.
"Some of them you have to build in advance," Campbell said. "But most of them, it's all on the students."
That's what helped Smythe: His knowledge of how a Newton's cradle demonstrates the conservation of energy and momentum helped him design on the fly. He set up the car to roll into the cardboard tube, which nudged a line of dominoes.
In its third year, the event was created out of a need to challenge science-minded students, said Melissa Oates, director of postsecondary career and technical education at Crowder. Before joining the staff at Crowder, Oates said she took her Tulsa students to a similar event at the University of Oklahoma.
"Pretty quickly, I saw there was a need for something like this here," Oates said. "It gives students the opportunity to do hands-on projects and compete in projects with a variety of complexity."
The event also gives students a chance to see what Crowder has to offer for continuing their education.
Smythe said he enjoyed his time at the contest and looks forward to competing next year. He took advantage of both those purposes, he said.
"It was really fun to explore a college I might go to," Smythe said. "I got to know future teachers, maybe, and meet others with similar interests."
