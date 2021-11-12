Today in the Globe newsroom we thought about water, and the region's need for it.
A scientist hired by nearby landowners reports that a proposed reservoir site south of Joplin will not work, and cause a significant impact. Missouri American Water has proposed the reservoir to address growing water needs.
We'll have more about this story in the weekend edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- A delay for planned work at the former Joplin Public Library.
- A donation to breast cancer research funded by the sale of pink ribbon bagels.
- Public hearings for a Liberty Utilities rate increase.
We hope you have a wonderful weekend.
