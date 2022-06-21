Ozarks Public Television will offer a free screening of the premiere episode of PBS’s newest travelogue, “The Great Muslim American Road Trip,” from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Islamic Society of Joplin, 1805 W. 32nd St.
The series follows a young Muslim American couple on a cross-country trip along historic Route 66, and it includes footage from the couple’s visit to Joplin. The couple, Mona Haydar and her husband, Sebastian Robins, will attend the screening virtually, giving attendees the opportunity to ask questions about their experiences.
“We’re thrilled to bring our viewers this fresh look at Route 66, an iconic national treasure that runs right through our backyard," said Rachel Knight, general manager of Ozarks Public Television, in a statement. "It’s one of those rare opportunities to see something very familiar through a new lens. The show is a great example of public television’s mission to reach and reflect all Americans, and we are delighted that Joplin is a featured stop on the trip. I hope folks will join us for this sneak peek at the series."
Joplin footage includes the couple’s visit to Mercy Park and conversations with Joplin’s Muslim community about the aftermath of the 2011 tornado.
