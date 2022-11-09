Today in the Globe newsroom we looked into the opening of a new cultural keystone downtown.
In the first on a series about the Harry M. Cornell Arts and Entertainment Complex public opening on Nov. 12, we look at sculptures outside the new center.
We'll have more in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- High local turnout to Tuesday's general elections.
- The city suspending trolley service because of a lack of drivers.
- Honoring a Joplin veteran who was killed in the Vietnam War.
We hope you have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.