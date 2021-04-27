Today in the Globe newsroom we focused on an ongoing search for two missing girls.
Armed with a new lead, authorities today investigated the site of a home in Picher, looking for the bodies of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible, who have been missing for more than 20 years. The home was owned by one of three men believed to have been responsible for the abduction of the girls and the slaying of Freeman's parents.
We'll have the latest on the search in tomorrow's edition of the Globe, as well as online at joplinglobe.com. You'll also find reports about:
- A Southwest Missouri group working to increase awareness of the redrawing of the state's legislative districts.
- An elementary school's Arbor Day celebration.
- Wrap-ups about COC baseball games, including Webb City at Carl Junction.
We hope you have a pleasant evening, and that incoming storms won't be severe.
