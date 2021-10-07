PICHER, Okla. — Investigators plan to return Friday to Picher to expand their excavation of an area they dug up in April in their search for the remains of missing Oklahoma girls Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman.
According to a news release from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Craig County district attorney’s office, the search will again be focused on finding a root cellar on property where David Pennington, one of two deceased suspects in the disappearance and presumed murder of the girls 22 years ago, once lived.
Searchers excavated possible locations of the cellar on the property in April without turning up the girls’ remains or even any vestiges of a root cellar.
Ronnie Dean Busick, 70, the lone suspect in the case who remains alive and was convicted in 2020 of being an accessory to the girls’ murder, pointed investigators to the property during interviews generated by a plea deal that limited his prison sentence to 10 years.
Investigators with the OSBI and Craig County district attorney’s office developed information several years ago that the girls were abducted and taken to Picher following the murders of the Freeman girl’s parents and the torching of their home in Welch, Oklahoma.
They believe the teens were held and sexually assaulted at the home of third suspect Phil Welch in Picher prior to being killed. Some prior searches were focused on the property where Welch lived and nearby mine shafts and ponds.
A stepdaughter of Pennington came forward following the arrest of Busick in 2018 to provide information about Pennington she thought might be useful.
Pennington moved to Picher from Chetopa, Kansas, just a few weeks after the girls’ abduction. He lived on Ottawa Street about four blocks to the south and one block to the west of Welch’s residence on College Street.
Both the stepdaughter and her mother, who married Pennington in February 2000, recall him being nervous about anyone going near a root cellar behind his home. The girl recalls being spanked by him for playing near it when she was 10 years old.
Investigators say Busick has repeatedly brought up root cellars during their interviews of him and told them he saw Pennington with lime and concrete in the back of his pickup truck a couple of weeks after the slaying of the Freeman girl’s parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.