The estimated 5 inches of rain that fell across Joplin Thursday was keeping area waterways flooded Friday.
Search efforts for 12-year-old Kaylin Brown were delayed a second day because of rising, dangerous waters in Shoal Creek, said Lt. Robert Sharp, of the Neosho Police Department.
"We've been at a standstill because of water levels," Sharp said. "We hope to resume recovery efforts in the morning."
Sharp said that high water has also blocked entry into Lime Kiln Park at Neosho, including a section of highway south of the park that was damaged by floodwaters.
Recovery efforts are hoped to begin Saturday morning, Sharp said. Plans include for use of a helicopter to fly over the area sometime on Saturday or Sunday.
The girl was last seen Wednesday when she was swept away by a strong current in Shoal Creek at Lime Kiln Park. She was near a low-head dam that was blamed for two drownings in 2015.
