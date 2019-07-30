Search for Oklahoma girls focused on proximity to suspect's former home

PICHER, Okla. — Investigators kicked off the latest search for the remains of Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman on Tuesday, wheeling a ground-penetrating radar machine across the property in Picher where deceased suspect Phil Welch once resided and sending divers down to scour the bottom of a nearby pond.
"We've heard time and time again: 'Have you searched that property? Have you done anything there?'" Lorene Bible, Lauria's mother, said of the property at 412 S. College St., where Welch lived at the time of the two 16-year-old girls' disappearance and the slayings of Ashley's parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, and the burning of their home near Welch in December 1999.
Investigators with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and the district attorney's office for Craig County received the help of a six-member dive team from the Tulsa Police Department in a search that is expected to resume today and could extend another day or two.
The divers searched a pond west of Cherokee Street, the avenue that runs parallel to College Street behind the property where Welch lived and where investigators have reason to believe the girls were held captive before their presumed slayings by Welch and his suspected accomplices, David A. Pennington and Ronald D. Busick. The pond is about 200 yards from Welch's former home.
Busick, 67, is the lone surviving suspect and the only one ever charged with the kidnapping and killing of the girls. Welch died in 2007 and Pennington in 2015 before charges could be brought.
The suspects, known users and dealers of methamphetamine, are believed to have been quite familiar with the mine shafts, pits and ponds of the old mining town's landscape. The investigators involved in the search were not granting interviews Tuesday, but their efforts appeared to be focused on locations that made sense as possible sites for disposal of the girls' bodies based on proximity to the residence where they are believed to have been held captive and on accessibility for the suspects.
Ed Keheley, a retired nuclear engineer and a leading expert on the Picher mining field, said the dive team members would be moving on to a second pond north of the old high school once they have completed their search of the pond off Cherokee Street. Keheley said the second pond — created by a mine collapse more than 50 years ago — has a wall on its north side, along which the water is about 25 feet deep.
"That's the area we're interested in," said Keheley, who has been assisting the investigating agencies in their goal of recovering the missing girls' remains.
Keheley said the suspects could have driven up to the deep side of the pond at the time of the killings and disposed of the bodies without being seen by occupants of nearby residences.
"We've determined that the murderers could have got to the back side of that pond without having to use city streets," he said.
There is similar access by vehicle to the pond west of Cherokee Street along an old railroad bed that denizens of Picher sometimes used as a back way to Cardin. The pond being searched Tuesday used to be 10 to 12 feet deep in its center, according to Keheley. He expressed some uncertainty about its depth today. The pond covers about 2 acres. The one near the site of the old high school is somewhat smaller.
"A lot of work is coming to fruition now by what we're doing here," Keheley said.
He said investigators studied 1999 aerial photos of the Picher mining field, gathered data about the field, pored over newspaper accounts of the original investigation of the cold case as part of developing a strategy for the search that started Tuesday.
"It's building on data," he said of the effort.
About 2 p.m., the crew that had been wheeling the ground-penetrating radar machine across the property on College Street along a grid marked off with flags stopped its work and some digging began on one corner of the property with an excavator. Lorene Bible said there were two spots on the property where searchers wanted to dig.
Interest in the property where Welch lived grew with information obtained from two sources that the girls may have been buried there, Keheley said. Investigators also received information from another source that they may have been buried where an old mobile home court once existed in Picher, another site that could be searched if nothing is turned up by this week's efforts.
Bible said the dive team leader told her that he would not be pulling his divers out of the first pond until he was certain "the girls aren't in there."
"Long as it takes, they said," she told the Globe.
She likened the task in Picher to going down a checklist of things to do.
"You check it off," she said. "The girls are not there. OK, now where do we go?"
To her, it's important to avoid the vicissitudes of rising hopes and crushing disappointments in the search for Lauria and her friend Ashley.
"You stay off that roller coaster," she said. "You say, OK, it's another day. Let's go see what we find."
