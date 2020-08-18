Today in the newsroom our eyes were focused on Picher, as the latest attempt to search for the remains of Ashley Freeman and Lauria Bible turned up empty.
Investigators felt confident as they searched a property in the now vacated town, trying to find an old root cellar. The lead was the first given by Ronald Dean Busick, the sole surviving suspect in the disappearance of the girls and the murder of Ashley's parents, under the terms of a plea agreement.
That plea agreement is still in effect despite the fruitless search, but prosecutors say the clock is ticking. You can read much more about the latest in this story on our website and in tomorrow's edition of The Joplin Globe. You'll also find reports about:
- The aftermath of the Joplin City Council's decision to let a mask ordinance expire, including how many people still plan to wear them as part of COVID-19 prevention efforts.
- An update of other business conducted during Monday's city council meeting.
- Dr. Deborah Birx, President Donald Trump's top coronavirus advisor, speaking in Missouri about wearing masks and avoiding parties.
Have a pleasant evening — the cooler temperatures are making that easier, aren't they?
