NEOSHO, Mo. — Rescue efforts have resumed today in the search for a 12-year-old girl who was swept away by a strong current at Lime Kiln Park.
Neosho law enforcement officials were called at approximately 4:14 p.m. Wednesday to Lime Kiln Park for a water rescue. They were able to pull Trevor Hicks, 34, from the water; he was unresponsive at the time and was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to a news release from Neosho police Chief Jason Baird.
Police said Hicks had been trying to rescue 12-year-old Kaylin Brown, who had been pulled into the water by a strong current. She was not located, and the search was called off around 9 p.m. Wednesday.
As of this morning, rescue units from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Neosho police and fire departments, Newton County Rescue and the Missouri Department of Conservation are on the scene. The Newton County Sheriff's Office is assisting with an aerial drone search.
The incident will be investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Water Patrol Division.
