Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.