A second drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will open today in Joplin.
Tests will be provided at no cost to people experiencing symptoms. The testing also will be provided free to health care workers and first responders regardless of whether they have any symptoms.
The testing is being operated by Walmart and eTrueNorth in cooperation with state and local officials. ETrueNorth is a company that works with retail pharmacies to increase consumer access to tests and other medical services.
Dan Pekarek, the city's health director, told the Joplin City Council on Wednesday night said that the additional testing is one of the factors making it possible for the city to go into the recovery phase to reopen business and social activities.
"The more tests we have, the more data we have to determine what's going on in the community," Pekarek said.
The Walmart testing greatly increases the ability to detect the number of infections that exist, he said.
Those tests will augment the city's first drive-thru testing site on 32nd Street that is being operated jointly by Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital Joplin. That operation has been providing up to about 200 tests a week.
Pekarek noted Wednesday night that it has been 14 days since the Joplin Health Department has been notified of a positive case within the city limits. So far, the city has had seven confirmed cases, and all of those people are considered recovered and are no longer in isolation.
The health department is still monitoring one person who is in isolation but has not developed the illness so far.
Increased testing will give the city a more true number of infections, Pekarek said.
In order to obtain testing at either site, people must have appointments.
To obtain an appointment at the new testing site, people can check for eligibility by going online to www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Those who visit the website will be screened to determine if they are eligible for testing. If there is difficulty using the site or with scheduling an appointment, people may call 800-635-8611.
Those authorized for tests will be given an appointment between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at the drive-thru center at the Joplin Athletic Complex, 3301 W. First St.
Participants will use a self-administered nasal swab with a trained medical observer standing by tol assure that the sample is taken correctly. Those samples are then sealed and placed into a collection container by the person who took the test on their way out of the drive-thru site.
Team members with eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and provide results to health departments where the person lives. The tests are not restricted to Joplin residents; those in the area also may use the new service.
The testing site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart health care professionals and eTrueNorth team members.
Those who are booked for the tests are asked to arrive at the site 10 minutes before their appointment and to bring the appointment confirmation number with them.
Area residents also may determine if they should be tested by contacting the COVID-19 call center operated by the hospitals. Call takers there screen individuals to determine who meets the criteria to be tested. The number for the screening and appointment service is 417-347-6444.
