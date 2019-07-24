Circuit Judge David Mouton sent a second defendant to prison this week in the beating of a man a year ago at a residence on Murphy Avenue in Joplin.
The judge assessed Sergio Zuniga, 25, consecutive terms of seven years for second-degree assault and three years for armed criminal action in the June 27, 2018, beating of Antonio V. Weldon, 35, of Joplin.
Zuniga pleaded guilty to the charges May 13 in a deal dismissing kidnapping and robbery counts and calling for the two consecutive terms. He had been facing a more serious charge of first-degree assault in the case.
His accomplice in the crime, Moses J. Ramsey, 28, pleaded guilty in January to stealing, kidnapping and assault charges in the case. He was sentenced by Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson to three concurrent terms of 10 years each.
Joplin police went to the 2000 block of South Murphy Avenue when they received a tip that there was a man there who had been tied up and beaten. Weldon was found lying on the floor of a bedroom with his head propped up on an air mattress. His face was swollen from the beating and a bandage had been placed on his ear.
He testified at a preliminary hearing last year that he was tied up and beaten with a pole before being robbed of his wallet and dragged into a bathroom and left bound in the bathtub for several hours. He suffered a broken cheekbone, a concussion and a cut on his head that required 15 stitches to close.
Zuniga was in the bedroom with the victim when police were let into the residence by a woman who owns the property and proved to be the caller who tipped police.
Weldon initially told police that Ramsey, Zuniga and two women at the residence were using methamphetamine and that they all four participated in the beating of him. He later said one of the women was forced to join in the assault. Neither woman was charged in the case.
Weldon also acknowledged at a preliminary hearing that the stitches on his head were from a fight with Zuniga a couple of days before the beating.
