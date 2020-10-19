LAMAR, Mo. — A second defendant accused of setting a series of fires a year ago in Liberal was assessed a suspended imposition of sentences when he entered Alford pleas this past week to counts of burglary and arson.
Thomas J. Ingram, 25, of Liberal, entered Alford pleas to four counts of second-degree burglary and four counts of second-degree arson at a hearing Thursday in Barton County Circuit Court in a plea deal calling for the suspended imposition of sentences and placement of the defendant on probation.
Ingram had been facing six counts of burglary and six counts of arson with respect to six fires set in August and September 2019. The buildings were the old middle school of the Liberal School District, an old bus barn belonging to the school district, three vacant houses and a shed in the backyard of a fourth residence.
Ingram entered Alford pleas to charges based on four of those fires, and the plea agreement dismissed charges with respect to two of those fires and additional arson counts stemming from four more fires set in June and July of last year.
An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the case were to proceed to trial.
Judge David Munton accepted the plea bargain and granted Ingram the suspended sentences with five years of supervised probation.
A co-defendant, Nathan L. Jones, 27, also of Liberal, pleaded guilty Dec. 3, 2019, to five counts of arson and five counts of burglary in connection with five of the six fires in August and September. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Jones confessed to investigators that he and Ingram set those fires.
Jones was sentenced to concurrent prison terms of seven years on each of his 10 convictions.
Probable-cause affidavits do not show that Ingram ever admitted having set any of the fires.
