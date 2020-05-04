Second defendant pleads guilty in Joplin robbery case

A second defendant pleaded guilty Monday to his role in the kidnapping, assault and robbery of a young Joplin man, a video of which the perpetrators posted on the social media platform Snapchat.
Ryan L. Mace-Canterbury, 18, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to counts of first-degree robbery and first-degree kidnapping in a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office requiring that he serve 120 days of shock incarceration.
Mace-Canterbury and two other Joplin teens, Trevin C. Dicks, 17, and Cayden B. Garvin, 18, were charged with abducting 20-year-old Preston Valentine on Sept. 28 from a South Main Street location and taking him at gunpoint to his residence on West 15th Street, where they forced him to disrobe, assaulted him and robbed him of a few hundred dollars and some Xanax pills.
The teens purportedly recorded a significant portion of the assault and robbery on a cellphone and later posted the video on Snapchat.
Mace-Canterbury initially was believed to have been a direct participant. According to the Jasper County prosecutor's office, further investigation revealed that it was Dicks and Garvin who actually carried out the crime. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that Mace-Canterbury provided them with the weapons they used.
"We believe Mace-Canterbury helped plan and manage the robbery and then shared in the proceeds," Assistant Prosecutor Kimberly Fisher said.
She said he sent text messages to Garvin and Dicks as they were committing the crime, instructing and encouraging them in what they were doing. Garvin allegedly punched Valentine several times while Dicks used a stun gun on the victim.
Circuit Judge Gayle Crane accepted Mace-Canterbury's plea agreement Monday and sentenced him to concurrent terms of 10 years each on the kidnapping and robbery convictions with a court review after 120 days of shock incarceration for possible placement on probation.
Fisher said the shock time will be served at the Jasper County Jail because the Missouri of Department of Corrections has temporarily stopped receiving new inmates into its 120-day treatment programs, including the shock incarceration program, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the risks it poses to those incarcerated in prisons and jails.
Dicks pleaded guilty in February to the same two charges and also received 10-year terms with the possibility of probation after 120 days of shock time. He has been serving that time in the state's prison system because his sentencing preceded the spread of COVID-19.
Garvin's case remains pending in Jasper County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.