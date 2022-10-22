The Kingston Trio — consisting of original members Nick Reynolds, Bob Shane and Dave Guard — pretty much kickstarted the once maligned American folk genre with their first international hit, “Tom Dooley.” Their music would go on to influence a number of notable artists, from Bob Dylan to The Beach Boys.
Now, musicians Mike Marvin, Tim Gorelangton, and Buddy Woodward have assumed the Kingston Trio legacy, introducing their banjo-dominated, harmonizing folk style to a new generation of listeners via their “Keep the Music Playing” live tour. For the veteran fans who have stuck with the band for decades, their live shows can be quite an emotional experience.
“After our shows it can often be a tearful and emotional meeting with everyone who attends," said Marvin, who sings and plays both guitar and banjo. "Why? Because we aren’t correspondents from another country or state, we are correspondents from another time. Our show is a living and emotional time machine where our audience steps out of the present and steps back into their lives … and for two hours they’re 'home again.' It’s a unique form of transportation and nobody is ever disappointed.”
As part of their tour, the trio will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Webster Hall’s Corley Auditorium at Missouri Southern State University.
“We are extremely pleased and happy to be back on the road again,” Marvin said. “The audience fall-off was noticeable, but now (is) regaining momentum. People have been showing up in larger numbers, which is nice.”
Don’t think of this updated version of the Kingston Trio has some sort of glorified cover band, however. Each current member has intrinsic links to the original group members. Marvin, for example, is the adopted son of founding member Nick Reynolds. Gorelangton was one of the few musicians outside the trio who recorded with Reynolds. Woodward performed with Kingston Trio member George Grove, who played with the band from 1977 to 1983. Their ties, Marvin said, run deep.
“We were hand-picked by founding member Bob Shane to carry on the tradition,” which dates back 60-plus years, Marvin said. “I put it this way: The San Francisco 49ers won five of seven Super Bowls and today there isn’t a single player on those original teams. We are the Kingston Trio.”
Aside from “Tom Dooley,” other trio staples to be performed on stage include “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” “500 Miles,” “Sinking of the Good Rueben James,” “Merry Minuet,” “Chilly Winds” and “I’m Going Home.”
“The entire show,” Marvin said, will be “recognizable to almost everyone.”
The Joplin show will be one of the band’s first live performances since the group ended a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Marvin’s excited for their one-night stand in Southwest Missouri.
At the end of their show, “we hope we have lifted everyone’s spirits and rewarded them with an unforgettable evening of songs, fun and laughter,” he said. “This is a ‘feel good’ show that everyone likes and, even if you don’t know the Kingston Trio, you will walk away completely satisfied that you have spent the evening with us.”
Their performance on stage, Marvin added, “is as relevant today as it was when it all started.”
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased by going online to www.kingstontrio.com.
