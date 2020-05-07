The second of three presidential candidates for Missouri Southern State University repeatedly highlighted the importance of shared governance and academics through his support of faculty and staff.
Frank "Mac" McConnell, senior vice president for business and finance at the University of North Georgia, was the second finalist for MSSU's top job to address the campus community on Thursday through an in-person town hall, which was streamed live on multiple platforms. McConnell has worked as an accountant in various industries and has been at his current institution in a variety of roles for more than 30 years.
McConnell said one of the top principles guiding his work is a focus on academic quality and student success, which he said he would support by being a "tireless advocate" for students, faculty and staff alike.
"That has been a hallmark of my career at the University of North Georgia, and it would be here at Missouri Southern," he said.
McConnell answered numerous questions from town hall attendees by deferring to faculty and staff expertise. On a question about how he would handle academic programs that have low student enrollment, for example, he said it's "imperative" that faculty members evaluate academic priorities or metrics as part of any decision-making process about eliminating or preserving such programs.
"I don't necessarily like for it to be politicized by outside parties," he said. "I like for it to be handled through academic affairs and faculty as the primary experts on that."
He offered a similar take in response to a question about faculty members' workload and the balance of teaching, research and scholarship opportunities. As Missouri Southern moves to encourage more faculty research, he would ask the campus' various academic units to determine the workloads of their faculty members based on the needs of the department, he said.
McConnell also stressed the importance of faculty and staff input during his discussions of shared governance.
"It's an investment," he said of the concept of shared governance. "The leaders of the university need to be involved in that, and it's more than just showing up every other month at a faculty senate meeting. It's meeting on a regular basis with faculty and staff senates."
In terms of financial restrictions and budget cuts expected as a result of shrinking state revenues amid the coronavirus pandemic, McConnell noted that his current university has not conducted layoffs of employees during his tenure there, although it has reduced spending in other ways, such as through hiring freezes and leaving positions unfilled.
"If you lay off faculty and can't have classes, the whole house of cards begins to tumble," he said. "It starts with academics — it has to be the top priority, and you try to not get into the laying off of people."
McConnell said he supports Missouri Southern's state-mandated mission of international education as well as Empowering U, the open-book style of management based on the Great Game of Business. He also said he was attracted to Yours to Lose, an academic pipeline to move qualified Missouri Southern student graduates into the osteopathic medical school at the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences.
Areas of possible growth for Missouri Southern, he said, include expanding the university's graduate education programs and lobbying state lawmakers for increased funding for higher education.
A third town hall is scheduled today with the remaining finalist, Dean Van Galen, chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls. A new president could be selected from among the three finalists as early as next week by the Missouri Southern State University Board of Governors.
