A second Newton County resident has died as the result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, the county health department announced Tuesday.
The person who died was a contact of another person who had contracted the virus. The person, who was in their 70s and had underlying health conditions, had been admitted to the hospital with symptoms of the illness caused by the virus, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Newton County Health Department.
The health department had been working with the person's family because of a virus outbreak. Contacts of the person had previously been notified that the person had been confirmed positive. Those contacts are under quarantine, the department said.
"Out of respect to this individual’s family, no identifying details will be released, health department officials said in the statement Tuesday night. "We are very saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers go out to this family."
The number of cases has risen by 28 since Friday in Newton County. The department reported the count of cases that have occurred since the virus outbreak here in March had reached 105 by Tuesday, up from 77 on Friday. The department did not say how many of those cases are recovered.
The health director of the Newton County department, Larry Bergner, said late last week that 10 of those from Newton County were hospitalized with the illness.
A Joplin resident asked the city of Joplin and its health officials at Monday night's council meeting to release more information regarding cases of the COVID-19 virus.
Resident Ronald Brewer had filed a request to speak to council on Monday. However, he was unable to attend and asked his neighbor, Councilman Gary Shaw, to relay his comments and questions.
Shaw told the council, "He just wanted to ask us, and those making reports on a regular basis, if we could share as much information as possible about the new cases. He understands the HIPPA rules and so forth," but felt that the city could release more information as other cities and counties have done.
"He just thought we're hearing about the number of cases increasing and just thought if we could share how we found out about those cases. Was it random testing? Or folks feeling sick? Was it work related? Was it social gatherings related?
"He wondered if we had more information on how many people were well or healed, and don't have the illness anymore. How many in quarantine? How many in the hospital?
"I think the reasoning behind it is it would help our citizens as a whole to understand where we really were with the situation."
"Any additional things they could release to the community would help us know where we are," Shaw said, particularly since the city is in the reopening stage but seeing more cases develop.
Ryan Talken, the assistant director of the Joplin Health Department, said there are restrictions on what the department can release about patients because of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
"We are working on a dashboard," he said. "I have staff working on data" to produce charts and graphs that the department would like to share with the public. "We are in the process of working on that."
The department does report in news releases whether the case is believed to have come from a contact with a known case or other sources, including unknown exposure, Talken said.
Joplin's case count had risen by seven cases in the past two days to bring the city's total cases to 44 since the first case was reported March 23. In about half of those cases, those who contracted the virus have recovered and have been released from isolation. Joplin has had no deaths so far.
Talken said Tuesday that 93 residents are quarantined because they have been exposed to active cases and must take precautions for the 14-day incubation period of the virus. The health department checks in with those people each day to determine if any symptoms of infection have developed.
The Jasper County Health Department also saw a large increase in cases over the weekend, reporting on Sunday that there were 86 people with confirmed cases of the virus in isolation, bringing the county's total cases to 130. That was up from 91 cases on Friday. In addition, the department had 467 people in quarantine who are contacts that have been exposed.
Among the Jasper County cases are two summer school students from Columbian Elementary School in Carthage.
Joplin Schools also announced last week that a Joplin summer school student had been confirmed with a case of the virus but would not say which school the student attended.
